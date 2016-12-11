Taraji P. Henson Steals the Show in Flaming Red Gown at Hidden Figures Screening

Red alert! Taraji P. Henson hit the red carpet in N.Y.C. for a special screening of her upcoming film Hidden Figures last night, and she looked simply breathtaking in a form-fitting scarlet gown.

The 46-year-old actress stood out from the crowd in her head-turning ensemble. Henson's gown featured an asymmetrical top with one full sleeve, and it cinched at the waist to accentuate her amazing form. The Empire star styled the gown with a simple gold bracelet and hoop earrings, and her short brown bob was tousled loosely. To pull the whole look together, Henson sported a dark red lip.

@TarajiPHenson is ecstatic to share #HiddenFigures🚀 at tonight’s NY screening. A photo posted by Hidden Figures (@hiddenfiguresmovie) on Dec 10, 2016 at 5:23pm PST

Henson wasn't the only one who shined on the red carpet, though. Singer Janelle Monae, who stars alongside Henson in the film, also wore an eye-catching outfit to the screening. The 31-year-old wore a stunning silver suit that featured a black floral pattern and a thick black lapel. She wore her hair in a perfectly styled afro, and she opted for a bold brow and dramatic cat eye.

@JanelleMonae dazzles on the #HiddenFigures🚀 red carpet. 🌟 A photo posted by Hidden Figures (@hiddenfiguresmovie) on Dec 10, 2016 at 5:17pm PST

Finally, singer and music producer Pharrell Williams attended the screening, wearing a pink sweater, checkered pants, and quirky white sunglasses. A stunning cast, if we do say so ourselves!

The music man 🎶, @Pharrell. #HiddenFigures🚀 A photo posted by Hidden Figures (@hiddenfiguresmovie) on Dec 10, 2016 at 5:31pm PST

VIDEO: See Taraji P. Henson Celebrate Her Birthday!