Taraji P. Henson Lists Her $3.25 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion—Check Out the View!

Empire star Taraji P. Henson just put her $3.25 million mansion up for sale. Trust us when we say you're about to have some serious real estate envy.

Inside the Hollywood Hills home, there's 4,202 square feet of luxury, including four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a theater, three fireplaces, high ceilings, and a wine cellar. Not to mention, there's a giant walk-in closet with Hollywood lights, mirrored closets, and a large dressing table. Cookie Lyons would approve.

RELATED: 7 Celebrity-Inspired New Year's Eve Makeup Ideas to Try Now

Outside, homeowners can enjoy the seated fire pit area, which also features a hot tub and incredible views of the city. Let's just say, our bags are packed and we're ready to live Taraji-style.

RELATED: Taraji and Terrence's White Hot Holidays Special Full of Music and Laughs