Taraji P. Henson Lists Her $3.25 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion—Check Out the View!

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Anna Hecht
Dec 10, 2015 @ 4:45 pm

Empire star Taraji P. Henson just put her $3.25 million mansion up for sale. Trust us when we say you're about to have some serious real estate envy.

Inside the Hollywood Hills home, there's 4,202 square feet of luxury, including four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a theater, three fireplaces, high ceilings, and a wine cellar. Not to mention, there's a giant walk-in closet with Hollywood lights, mirrored closets, and a large dressing table. Cookie Lyons would approve.

RELATED: 7 Celebrity-Inspired New Year's Eve Makeup Ideas to Try Now

Outside, homeowners can enjoy the seated fire pit area, which also features a hot tub and incredible views of the city. Let's just say, our bags are packed and we're ready to live Taraji-style.

RELATED: Taraji and Terrence's White Hot Holidays Special Full of Music and Laughs

1 of 12 Courtesy of Zillow

Outside the Home

The view from outside is equally as spectacular as inside the home. Just imagine standing on the balcony and sipping your morning coffee each morning. One word: tranquil.

Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy of Zillow

The Kitchen

You'll for sure be the host with the most in this kitchen that comes complete with stainless steel appliances, a giant island, and endless countertop space.

3 of 12 Courtesy of Zillow

The Living Room

This massive living room features alcoves for artwork, a working fire place, and French doors that can be left open on nice days to let in a relaxed California breeze.

Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy of Zillow

The Dining Room

The dining room, complete with hardwood flooring and fresh white walls, is perfect for hosting intimate dinner parties with friends.

Advertisement
5 of 12 Courtesy of Zillow

The Grand Staircase

The open-flow concept throughout the home allows for the perfect space to host dinner parties. The dining room is directly attached to the kitchen, allowing you, the host, to prepare dinner while also socializing.

Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy of Zillow

The Foyer

With a grand staircase leading into the foyer area, Henson was able to greet her friends in style.

Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy of Zillow

The Old-Style Dressing Room

Complete with mirrored closets, Hollywood lights, and a large dressing table, this is the perfect space to primp and pamper.

Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy of Zillow

The Master Bath

Those looking to invest in the home will have access to this spacious master bath, which means they can also primp like Taraji, too.

Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy of Zillow

The Theater

No luxury home is complete without a personal home theater. Time to kick back and relax—and, don't forget the popcorn! 

Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy of Zillow

The Formal Sitting Area

Complete with high ceilings and a working fire place, this sitting room is the perfect spot to curl up with a good book

Advertisement
11 of 12 Courtesy of Zillow

The Courtyard

The courtyard at Henson's old home is a party waiting to happen. Guests can chill in the hot tub or warm up fireside in the fire pit area.

Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy of Zillow

The View

You can't beat the view from the home, which allows you to see all of Hollywood without ever leaving home.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!