The Eyeshadow Palette Taraji P. Henson Can’t Get Enough Of

Empire fans know and love Taraji P. Henson as the family drama’s fabulously fierce Cookie Lyon, the mama bear of the hip-hop dynasty at the series’ core. But when she’s not busy rocking Cookie’s over-the-top fashion choices onscreen (colorful furs and animal prints, anyone?), Henson’s real-life style is just as spot-on.

Our January cover star is an original in every sense of the word, whether she’s hitting the red carpet in Valentino or running around town in one of her go-to motorcycle jackets. She wears her clothes; they never wear her. Even Henson’s ridiculously adorable one-year-old French bulldog, K-Ball, is a trend-setter, frequently sporting designer ensembles that we can only imagine his mom squealing about with excitement.

VIDEO: Behind the Scenes at Taraji P. Henson's InStyle Cover Shoot

Of course, Henson’s style goes beyond just what meets the eye. In addition to giving us constant style and beauty inspo, it’s her constant state of cool that we truly admire. We asked the actress — who stars next in the upcoming comedy What Men Want — to give us the scoop on all of her current obsessions, from her fashion and beauty favorites to her travel and pop culture picks. Here are 15 things she’s loving right now, and for more stories like this, pick up the January issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download Dec. 7.

Image zoom Eyeshadow MVP "Fenty Beauty Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette." Courtesy $59 available at sephora.com SHOP IT

Image zoom Dream Designers “Off-White, Alexander Wang, Dapper Dan, and Vera Wang.” Getty Images

Image zoom Travel Hot Spot "Turks and Caicos is a favorite island getaway.” Anna_Jedynak/Getty Images

Image zoom Style Icon "Bianca Jagger." Ron Galella/Getty Images

Image zoom Pout Perfect "Metallic lip colors from MAC." Courtesy $19 available at saksfifthavenue.com SHOP IT

Image zoom Song on Repeat “'Money,' by Cardi B." Courtesy

Image zoom Sweet Scent "Jo Malone. [Other favorites are] Chanel, Bond 9, and Versace." Courtesy $136 available at nordstrom.com SHOP IT

Image zoom Top Restaurant "Gracias Madre in West Hollywood." Kimberly Genevieve/Redux

Image zoom Binge-Worthy Show "Snowfall." Mark Davis/FX

Image zoom Ultimate Glow "Ashunta Sheriff Boss Babe Illuminating Radiant Powder." Courtesy $37 available at ashuntasheriff.com (coming soon) SHOP IT

Image zoom Current Read "The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love That Lasts by Gary Chapman." Courtesy $9 available at amazon.com SHOP IT

Image zoom Jewelry Must-Have "My Sister Love hoops from Mary J. Blige's [collaboration with Simone I. Smith]." Courtesy $200 available at www.sisterlovemjb.com (similar styles) SHOP IT

Image zoom Travel Essential "K-Ball." kballhenson/Instagram