The Eyeshadow Palette Taraji P. Henson Can’t Get Enough Of
Empire fans know and love Taraji P. Henson as the family drama’s fabulously fierce Cookie Lyon, the mama bear of the hip-hop dynasty at the series’ core. But when she’s not busy rocking Cookie’s over-the-top fashion choices onscreen (colorful furs and animal prints, anyone?), Henson’s real-life style is just as spot-on.
Our January cover star is an original in every sense of the word, whether she’s hitting the red carpet in Valentino or running around town in one of her go-to motorcycle jackets. She wears her clothes; they never wear her. Even Henson’s ridiculously adorable one-year-old French bulldog, K-Ball, is a trend-setter, frequently sporting designer ensembles that we can only imagine his mom squealing about with excitement.
VIDEO: Behind the Scenes at Taraji P. Henson's InStyle Cover Shoot
Of course, Henson’s style goes beyond just what meets the eye. In addition to giving us constant style and beauty inspo, it’s her constant state of cool that we truly admire. We asked the actress — who stars next in the upcoming comedy What Men Want — to give us the scoop on all of her current obsessions, from her fashion and beauty favorites to her travel and pop culture picks. Here are 15 things she’s loving right now, and for more stories like this, pick up the January issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download Dec. 7.