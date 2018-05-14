whitelogo
whitelogo
Taraji P. Henson
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Taraji P. Henson
Videos
Taraji P. Henson Is Engaged to Former NFL Star Kelvin Hayden
May 14, 2018 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Supermodel Iman Has the Best 2 Tips on How to Age Gracefully
Mar 28, 2018 @ 5:15 pm
Videos
Why the Internet Thinks Taraji P. Henson Threw Shade at Ryan Seacrest
Mar 04, 2018 @ 10:45 pm
Most Recent
Makeup
The Haircut That Helped Taraji P. Henson Find Confidence
Mar 01, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Awards & Events
Heidi Klum Pulls an Angelina Jolie at amfAR Gala with the Ultimate Leg-Baring Look
Feb 08, 2018 @ 8:15 am
Videos
Taraji P. Henson Cuts Ties with Manager After He Was Accused of Sexual Harassment
Feb 05, 2018 @ 9:30 pm
Videos
Halle Berry's Former Manager Accused of Sexual Harassment by Nine Minority Actresses
Feb 02, 2018 @ 5:30 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity Hairstyles
Daily Beauty Buzz: Taraji P. Henson’s New Blunt Bob and Bangs
Jan 10, 2018 @ 10:30 am
Videos
Taraji P. Henson Is Starring in a Girl Power Remake of
What Women Want
Nov 14, 2017 @ 9:00 pm
Videos
These Adorable Girls Dressed Up in
Hidden Figures
Costumes for Halloween
Oct 31, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Bags
Celebrities Always Carry These Stylish (and Spacious) Handbags to the Airport
Sep 29, 2017 @ 6:30 pm
Lips
Taraji P. Henson Is a Total Goddess in Her Latest MAC Campaign
Aug 17, 2017 @ 11:30 am
Videos
Taraji P. Henson Is the Hit Woman You Didn't Know You'd Love in
Proud Mary
Trailer
Jul 20, 2017 @ 2:15 pm
Skin
This Facial Cleanser Gives Taraji P. Henson Her Glowing Complexion
Jul 10, 2017 @ 5:45 pm
Celebrity
Taraji P. Henson Just Debuted Her Hot New Summer Hair Cut
Jun 23, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Makeup
The 5 Beauty Products Taraji P. Henson Swears By
Jun 08, 2017 @ 9:00 am
Videos
The Stars' Best Social Media Moments from the MTV Movie & TV Awards
May 08, 2017 @ 9:00 am
MTV Movie Awards
7 Memorable Moments You May Have Missed at the MTV Movie & TV Awards
May 07, 2017 @ 10:30 pm
Celebrity Hairstyles
Taraji P. Henson Debuted a New Hair Color at the MTV Movie & TV Awards
May 07, 2017 @ 8:30 pm
Makeup
Taraji P Henson's Beauty Advice Is Basically Something Cookie Lyon Would Say
Mar 22, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrity
Taraji P. Henson Reveals Her Proudest Moment
Mar 18, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Lifestyle
Your Kids’ Next Favorite Legos Will Honor the Women of NASA
Mar 01, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Weddings
How to Work Red Carpet Trends Into Your Bridal Look
Feb 28, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!