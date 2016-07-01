Tamera Mowry and More Stars Take to Social Media as They Kick Off the 2016 Essence Festival

The 22nd annual Essence Festival commenced Thursday in New Orleans and you can already feel the star power coming out of The Big Easy. Sure, headliners like Mariah Carey and Ciara don’t arrive until later this weekend, but leaders in music, film, fashion, art, and even politics, have begun to trickle into the bayou with plenty of sass and, naturally, an unbeatable sense of style.

Former Sister, Sister star Tamera Mowry let her gorgeous curls run loosely and took to Instagram to offer a glowing selfie of herself as she kicked off day 1 of the festivities. Comedian Kym Whitley wasted no time with the pic-on-pic action and posed with super eager fans she apparently met while grabbing dinner. As usual, the always-mysterious Solange Knowles shared an artsy shot of her arrival, calling New Orleans “home” and letting us know that at 7:30 a.m., beignets are definitely her top priority.

See all of the stars who are sparking up the buzz below—and stay tuned for additional #EssenceFest coverage as the weekend unfolds.

7:30 am beignet and coffee run w young Julez. This is home.

