Tamera Mowry and More Stars Take to Social Media as They Kick Off the 2016 Essence Festival

The 22nd annual Essence Festival commenced Thursday in New Orleans and you can already feel the star power coming out of The Big Easy. Sure, headliners like Mariah Carey and Ciara don’t arrive until later this weekend, but leaders in music, film, fashion, art, and even politics, have begun to trickle into the bayou with plenty of sass and, naturally, an unbeatable sense of style.

Former Sister, Sister star Tamera Mowry let her gorgeous curls run loosely and took to Instagram to offer a glowing selfie of herself as she kicked off day 1 of the festivities. Comedian Kym Whitley wasted no time with the pic-on-pic action and posed with super eager fans she apparently met while grabbing dinner. As usual, the always-mysterious Solange Knowles shared an artsy shot of her arrival, calling New Orleans “home” and letting us know that at 7:30 a.m., beignets are definitely her top priority.

See all of the stars who are sparking up the buzz below—and stay tuned for additional #EssenceFest coverage as the weekend unfolds.

RELATED: Why You Should Be Excited for the 2016 Essence Festival

You know what I love about #NOLA besides the food? The people. I just made 78 new friends! #blackgirlmagic #essencefestival see you on the @walmart stage tomorrow at 3pm! A photo posted by kym whitley (@kymwhitley) on Jun 30, 2016 at 7:29pm PDT

7:30 am beignet and coffee run w young Julez. This is home. A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on Jul 1, 2016 at 5:19am PDT

When the director Ava Duvernay tells you to do duck lips.. You do it.. Check her out Friday @essencefest #queensugar A photo posted by Loni Love (@comiclonilove) on Jun 30, 2016 at 9:48pm PDT

@willpowerpacker It was an honor doing the #essencefest2016 press con with you. You are such an inspiration. Please keep flooding the entertainment industry with your amazing work. God bless and congrats. #essence A photo posted by Andra Day (@andradaymusic) on Jun 30, 2016 at 4:38pm PDT

#EssenceFest is here! Join me this Saturday afternoon on the Empowerment Experience stage and Beauty & Style Expo for an experience you won’t want to miss. For last minute details visit, bit.ly/EFREGIS. @Essence Twitter A photo posted by Misty Copeland (@mistyonpointe) on Jun 28, 2016 at 5:13am PDT

#EssenceFest is almost here! Join me 7/2 for an experience you won’t want to miss. For last minute details visit, bit.ly/EFTIX. @essence A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jun 28, 2016 at 9:56am PDT

Heading down to New Orleans (🙌🏾) for #AlmostChristmas Promo (🙌🏾) at #EssenceFestival2016 (🙌🏾) !!!!! — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) June 30, 2016

RELATED: See the Full Lineup for the 2016 Essence Festival