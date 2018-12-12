Quick! Get $100 Off the Heels Meghan Markle Wore to the British Fashion Awards

Image zoom Donato Sardella/Getty Images

You've already read about Meghan Markle's surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards, and gawked at her one-shoulder dress her rule-breaking dark nail polish. Well, Markle-maniacs, there's more. The sparkly Tamara Mellon sandals Meghan Markle wore can now be yours — with a much lower price tag. Tamara Mellon is offering InStyle readers an exclusive offer of $100 off any purchase on the brand's site. So you can snag the Karat sandal ($550, tamaramellon.com) that Markle donned this week, or any of their other gorgeous styles using code INSTYLE-PV100 at checkout. And they're giving you a little bit of time to think about it, too; the offer expires on Dec. 31.

VIDEO: Meghan Markle Presents British Designer of the Year, Womenswear to Clare Waight Keller

Aside from the royal shoutout from the Duchess of Sussex, the British brand also saw the opening of its very first brick-and-mortar concept in L.A.'s Palisades Village shopping center this week. An It girl inner circle gathered to celebrate on Tuesday night, where beauties like Kris Jenner, January Jones, Zoe Saldana and Abigail Spencer enjoyed sushi, sips and, of course, shoes. "The Palisades Village was the perfect location for us," Mellon, the brand's founder and namesake, told InStyle. "It had the right neighbors and I love the fact that Rick Caruso brought in 20 female founders, so I feel like I'm in really good company."

Image zoom Donato Sardella/Getty Images

According to Jenner, who paired a red satin dress with the Tamara Mellon Go West Thigh High Boot, a pair of Jimmy Choos was her very first designer shoe splurge. And seeing as Mellon is the former chief creative officer and co-founder of that luxury shoe brand, it's no surprise that her reputation has followed her into her latest endeavor. "I love everything she designs and I'm very excited about the new store," Jenner said. But shoes aren't the only thing the momager is giddy about right now. She's still reeling from her role as a cool mom in Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video. "Oh my god, I had so much fun doing that," she laughed. "I think the best moment for me behind the scenes, was when her mom was looking down her glasses watching me be Ariana's mom, like, 'I got you!' It was cute."

And as for Jones, she had to get creative about procuring her first pair of designer shoes. "My first designer shoes were Sergio Rossi, but I made my boyfriend buy them for me for Christmas," she said. Jones may have finagled that incredible Christmas "surprise" (although, she admits she now buys herself the best gifts), but she's no stranger to gifts that mean well, but just miss the mark. "I had a boyfriend give me my dead dog's baby teeth made into a necklace, which was sweet in theory, but really morbid and I would never wear it."

So don't be the dog-teeth gifter this holiday season. Snap up some heels for the ones you love. And don't forget the exclusive code INSTYLE-PV100 to score $100 off your next purchase on tamaramellon.com, from now until Dec. 31.