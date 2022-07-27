Sydney Sweeney Is Afraid of the Stigma Hollywood Places on Motherhood

But she wants to be a young mother.

Published on July 27, 2022
Sydney Sweeney Looking Over Shoulder Pink Dress "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" Premiere
Photo: Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney is ready for motherhood — but isn't sure Hollywood is ready to accept the notion. The actress opened up in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, speaking about wanting to become a mom and the worries that come along with that in the entertainment industry.

"I want to have a family, I've always wanted to be a young mom," she told the outlet. "And I'm worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light."

Her former Sharp Objects co-star, Amy Adams, gave the young starlet encouraging advice when it comes to balancing career and family life, but Sydney doesn't think she can financially afford to take an extended break just yet. "I was worried that, if I don't work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have," she said. "If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don't have income to cover that. I don't have someone supporting me, I don't have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help."

The star keeps a realistic mindset when it comes to her finances — perhaps a result of her upbringing — and recognizes that the world of streaming has changed the industry. "They don't pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals," she said. "The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5% to my lawyer, 10% to my agents, 3% or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that's more than my mortgage."

During her childhood, her whole family uprooted their lives in order to pursue her acting dreams in Los Angeles. She told the publication that her family lived in a one-bedroom motel room, with she and her mother sharing a bed and her father and brother sharing a couch. When she eventually purchased her home in L.A., it was a surreal moment for her.

"I couldn't believe I was even able to buy a house," she said. "I want to be able to stay there."

