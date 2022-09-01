Celebrity Sydney Sweeney Channeled La Dolce Vita With an Old Hollywood Take on Transitional Dressing And a quick reminder that white is totally acceptable after Labor Day. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 1, 2022 @ 12:29PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images That weird time between summer and fall (also known as September) can be such a confusing month for many of us. The dog days of bikinis and spaghetti straps have sadly come to an end, but the warm weather makes it hard to transition into autumnal fashion (jeans, heavy sweaters, boots, etc.). But Sydney Sweeney just put together the most perfect outfit to get you through the next month in style. On Thursday, Sweeney arrived to the 79th annual Venice International Film Festival in an early fall 'fit that consisted of white dress shorts (still fine after Labor Day!), a matching tank top, and an eggshell-colored cardigan. A silk headscarf, oversized sunglasses, and a big-buckled, brown belt gave the look a '60s feel, and she finished it off with matching slingback block heels and a beige canvas tote bag with brown leather accents — all from Tory Burch. Underneath the wrap, her hair was aptly styled in Old Hollywood-esque waves. Sydney Sweeney Paired Her Minidress With Over 60 Carats of Diamonds The actress is up for two Emmys later this month for her roles in The White Lotus and Euphoria. She celebrated the achievement with a teary-eyed call to her mom which she shared on Instagram in July. "What a morning!" she captioned the post. "Thank you so much to the @televisionacad for my emmy nominations! It's an honor to know that both Olivia and Cassie have connected with so many. I'm so proud of both these shows and grateful to everybody that's been apart of them. But most importantly mom, I love you, we did it through the ups and downs!🥺♥️🥰 thank you thank you!!" Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit