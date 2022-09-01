Sydney Sweeney Channeled La Dolce Vita With an Old Hollywood Take on Transitional Dressing

And a quick reminder that white is totally acceptable after Labor Day.

Tessa Petak
Published on September 1, 2022 @ 12:29PM
Sydney Sweeney Venice Film Festival White Shorts Cardigan Head Scarf
Photo: Getty Images

That weird time between summer and fall (also known as September) can be such a confusing month for many of us. The dog days of bikinis and spaghetti straps have sadly come to an end, but the warm weather makes it hard to transition into autumnal fashion (jeans, heavy sweaters, boots, etc.). But Sydney Sweeney just put together the most perfect outfit to get you through the next month in style.

On Thursday, Sweeney arrived to the 79th annual Venice International Film Festival in an early fall 'fit that consisted of white dress shorts (still fine after Labor Day!), a matching tank top, and an eggshell-colored cardigan. A silk headscarf, oversized sunglasses, and a big-buckled, brown belt gave the look a '60s feel, and she finished it off with matching slingback block heels and a beige canvas tote bag with brown leather accents — all from Tory Burch. Underneath the wrap, her hair was aptly styled in Old Hollywood-esque waves.

The actress is up for two Emmys later this month for her roles in The White Lotus and Euphoria. She celebrated the achievement with a teary-eyed call to her mom which she shared on Instagram in July.

"What a morning!" she captioned the post. "Thank you so much to the @televisionacad for my emmy nominations! It's an honor to know that both Olivia and Cassie have connected with so many. I'm so proud of both these shows and grateful to everybody that's been apart of them. But most importantly mom, I love you, we did it through the ups and downs!🥺♥️🥰 thank you thank you!!"

