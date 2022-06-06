Sydney Sweeney Channeled Her Euphoria Character in a Cropped Polo Top and Miniskirt

Sydney Sweeney seems to be very different from Cassie, her obsessive, manipulative, cat-fighting character on Euphoria. But an impeccable sense of style is one thing the two girls do have in common. And Sweeney seemed to channel the school uniform aesthetic with her 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards look by Miu Miu.

The actress walked the carpet in a plunging, yet super-cropped, button-down top, which she paired with a pale-pink sequined micro-miniskirt with a leg slit and black leather strap detailing on one side. She accessorized the Y2K-inspired look, styled by Molly Dickson, with sparkly silver platforms pumps and matching hoop earrings. For glam, she chose a thick cat eye and parted her blonde waves down the middle.

Sweeney took home the award for Best Fight for her infamous brawl with frenemy Maddy (Alexa Demie). Sweeney made her way to the stage to accept the award on behalf of the duo and even dropped her character's most beloved one-liner.

"I wish Alexa was here so that she could thank the amazing fans that we have, because you all are so incredible," she said. "But I have to be honest, Maddie might have gotten the last punch, but Cassie has never, ever been happier."