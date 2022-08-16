Sydney Sweeney Paired Her Minidress With Over 60 Carats of Diamonds

A girl's best friend.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak

Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 16, 2022
Sydney Sweeney 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards Mugler Minidress
Photo: Getty Images

In the short amount of time Sydney Sweeney has been in the spotlight, she has managed to slay every red carpet she's graced. And obviously, the young actress is just getting started. In less than a month, Sweeney will take on the Emmys, where she is nominated not once, but twice for her work in Euphoria and The White Lotus.

But first, Sweeney attended the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards over the weekend in a striking outfit dripping in opulence. The star opted for a vintage Mugler velvet, emerald-colored minidress with a plunging yet structured neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a matching chunky belt. And while the frock from 1981 was certainly statement-making, it wasn't even the most notable part of the look. Sweeney accessorized with over 60 (!!) carats of diamonds from De Beers, including drop earrings, stacked bracelets, two sizable rings, and a strand of rocks around her neck. She finished off the look with extremely pointy-toed pumps with metallic silver detailing. Her blonde hair was pulled into a bun, save for a few face-framing strands, and for glam, she chose a sharp cat eye and peachy lip.

Sweeney recently opened up about the roles that landed her the coveted nominations. "Cassie is one of the most relatable characters to me, because I search for love and acceptance, and I'm scared of being alone," she told Deadline. "I truly feel everything Cassie feels. I like to look at it as if I am living and breathing that character's life, and the moments that are happening are truly affecting her. I'm just allowing whatever hits her to hit me. It's quite a process, but it's why I fell into acting."

She also touched on the challenges that came along with playing her cold, cynical character Olivia in The White Lotus. "Olivia thinks that she knows everything, and you have to fully allow yourself to think that you know everything," she explained. "She's expelling who her mother is. She doesn't want to be anything like her mother, but in doing so, she's becoming exactly like her. Having to allow that to happen was a fun process."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Sydney Sweeney Close Up Blonde Hair MTV Movie Awards
Sydney Sweeney Now Has Bleached Eyebrows
Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey Knew Her Main Character Moment Was Coming
Myha’la Herrold Isn't Afraid of the Dark
Myha'la Herrold Isn't Afraid of a Little Controversy
Sydney Sweeney Tweed Suit 2022 LANEIGE Pop-Up
Sydney Sweeney's Three-Piece Tweed Suit Included an Ab-Baring Bra Top
Sydney Sweeney x Laneige Interview
Sydney Sweeney On the Art Of the Airplane Skincare Routine
Sydney Sweeney Matching Sets
Sydney Sweeney Is Bringing Back This Major '90s Trend From 'Clueless'
Early Amazon Prime Day Fashion Editor Picks
I'm a Fashion Writer Who Never Shops on Amazon, but Even I Can't Resist These 11 Early Prime Day Deals
Flight Attendant Style
'The Flight Attendant' 's Season 2 Wardrobe Pivot Makes So Much Sense
Celia Rose Gooding Is Ready to Step Into Nyota Uhura's Go-Go Boots
Celia Rose Gooding Is Ready to Step Into Nyota Uhura's Go-Go Boots
How Christian Siriano Dressed 8 Starts for the 2022 Tony Awards
Christian Siriano on Dressing SIX Stars for the 2022 Tony Awards
For Meredith Garretson, Channeling Ali MacGraw's Incomparable Style for The Offer Was Second Nature
For Meredith Garretson, Channeling Ali MacGraw's Incomparable Style in 'The Offer' Was Second Nature
Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne Like You've Never Seen Her Before
Sydney Sweeney
14 Reasons Why You Should Be Following Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney
Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts
15 Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts She'll Actually Want to Wear
Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge Is Coming Into Her Own
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Things Worth Buying for Mother's Day
My Mom Is Hard to Shop for, but She'd Approve of These 10 Mother's Day Gifts From Amazon