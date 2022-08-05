Sydney Sweeney Debuted a Sassy Bob With a Voluminous Blowout and a Side Part

Just a week after Megan Fox made waves by defying Gen Z's hair parting wishes, Sydney Sweeney hopped on the controversial hair trend while debuting a sassy new bob.

On Wednesday, celebrity hairstylist Glen Coco shared a short clip of the actress tossing her waves in slow motion aptly captioned, "Okay, HOT 🥵 @sydney_sweeney." In the video, Sweeney not only showed off her new collarbone-length locks — which used to hit her mid-chest — but gave followers a rare glimpse at her hair styled in a voluminous side part instead of her signature middle-parted look.

Sydney amplified the new 'do with a subtle rosy glam look, courtesy of makeup artist Melissa Hernandez, which she completed with a pink lip, matching blush, and black winged eyeliner. She finished the look by skipping any accessories and leisurely hanging a fluffy white rope off of her shoulders and wrapping it around her chest. The actress's look comes as a switch up from her usual long waves, which she recently sported while chatting with The Hollywood Reporter about the realities of Hollywood in relation to her non-stop work ethic.

"I don't have someone supporting me, I don't have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help," she shared. "The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that's more than my mortgage."