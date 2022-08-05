Celebrity Sydney Sweeney Debuted a Sassy Bob With a Voluminous Blowout and a Side Part A win for Millennials everywhere. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 5, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Just a week after Megan Fox made waves by defying Gen Z's hair parting wishes, Sydney Sweeney hopped on the controversial hair trend while debuting a sassy new bob. On Wednesday, celebrity hairstylist Glen Coco shared a short clip of the actress tossing her waves in slow motion aptly captioned, "Okay, HOT 🥵 @sydney_sweeney." In the video, Sweeney not only showed off her new collarbone-length locks — which used to hit her mid-chest — but gave followers a rare glimpse at her hair styled in a voluminous side part instead of her signature middle-parted look. Sydney Sweeney Is Afraid of the Stigma Hollywood Places on Motherhood Sydney amplified the new 'do with a subtle rosy glam look, courtesy of makeup artist Melissa Hernandez, which she completed with a pink lip, matching blush, and black winged eyeliner. She finished the look by skipping any accessories and leisurely hanging a fluffy white rope off of her shoulders and wrapping it around her chest. The actress's look comes as a switch up from her usual long waves, which she recently sported while chatting with The Hollywood Reporter about the realities of Hollywood in relation to her non-stop work ethic. "I don't have someone supporting me, I don't have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help," she shared. "The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that's more than my mortgage." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit