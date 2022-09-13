Sydney Sweeney's Emerald Emmys After-Party Gown Was Littered With Daring Cutouts

It's giving Cassie Howard all grown up.

Published on September 13, 2022 @ 02:09PM
Sydney Sweeney
Photo: Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney's 2022 Emmys red carpet look may have been giving ice princess, but her stunning after-party look very much channeled one of Cassie Howard's most iconic Euphoria looks.

On Monday night, the actress arrived at HBO Max's Emmys after-party sporting her second ensemble of the evening: a gorgeous emerald green Versace gown. While Sweeney's dress may have called to mind images of her Euphoria character's famous black-and-blue cheerleading uniform, this more mature version — a silky column silhouette that featured elegant draping, chest- and ab-baring cutouts, and latex sleeves — was perfectly suited for the formal affair.

Coordinating emerald-colored drop earrings, black smoky winged eyeliner, and a matching manicure complemented Sydney's gown, and she wore her honey-blonde hair straight (save for flipped-up ends) and parted down the middle.

Not only did the ceremony mark an important milestone in Sweeney's career — she was nominated for two Emmys at last night's ceremony in the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie categories for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, respectively — but it also marked the star's 25th birthday. In an Instagram post, Sydney shared a photo of her first embroidered Oscar de la Renta red carpet look accompanied by a thanks-filled caption.

Audrey Hepburn Sabrina Dress Trend 2022 Emmys
Getty Images

"Emmy's 2022 ✨," she wrote. "Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes and what a surreal day ♥️ love you all so much!" While Sweeney didn't end up winning either award, she did get to take the stage alongside the White Lotus cast to accept the award for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

