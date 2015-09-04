Every Swimsuit the Kardashian-Jenner Squad Wore This Summer

Instagram/@kendalljenner
Katie Donbavand
Sep 04, 2015 @ 8:00 am

This weekend marks the unofficial end to summer, but hopefully not for the Kardashian-Jenner family! Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie, and Kendall have spent this season in a nonstop parade of gorgeous swimsuits. Their endless summer means endless bathing suit eye candy for us. 

Basic one-pieces, sporty bikinis, chic printed sarongs, sexy cover-ups—the Kardashian and Jenners have run the full spectrum of swim-style this year. Read on and prepare to be dazzled by their superior beach-babe beauty.

1 of 16 Instagram/kourtneykardash

Kourtney Kardashian

During a family vacation in St. Barts, Kardashian donned a palm tree printed two-piece and matching head wrap.

2 of 16 Instagram/kendalljenner

Kendall Jenner

Kendall showed off her model figure in a tiny orange bikini with a Capwell + Co. lariat necklace while hanging out by the pool.

3 of 16 Brian Prahl/Splash News

Kim Kardashian

We've gotten used to Kim's daring maternity looks, but the reality starlet showed off her baby bump in a new way. While on vacation with her family in the Caribbean, the soon-to-be mother of two rocked a skimpy bronze bikini (and looked fantastic). 

4 of 16 FameFlyNet Pictures

Kourtney Kardashian

The star showed off her toned physique in an Agent Provocateur two-piece during a getaway in St. Barts.

5 of 16 Instagram/@kendalljenner

Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner

The sister duo wore one piece suits while vacationing in St. Barts with their family.

6 of 16 Splash News

Kendall Jenner and Hayley Baldwin

During a getaway to Mexico, the model pair showed off their toned physiques in chic two-piece suits.

7 of 16 kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner

Kylie took to Instagram to share a selfie in a skimpy black bikini accessorized with a stack of gold bangles, and she looked good.

8 of 16 kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie and Kendall Jenner

The Jenner sisters posed poolside with their pal Lauren Perez. The mini squad donned matching white one-piece bathing suits with pink pinstripes, accessorized with pointed toes, shiny hair, and plenty of girl power.

9 of 16 AKM-GSI

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid

Both models flaunted their trim physiques in stylish two-piece suits while aboard a yacht on vacation in Monaco.

10 of 16 kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner

The social media star glowed while sunbathing in Miami wearing an on-trend bikini featuring sexy cut-outs

11 of 16 Splash News

Kourtney Kardashian

This mother-of-three showed off her fit figure in a black cutout swimsuit during a family vacation in Mexico.

12 of 16 FameFlynet

Kendall Jenner

Snapped with the rest of the Kardashian clan in St. Barts, the reality-star-slash-model seamlessly turned swimwear into street wear. She wore a grayscale python-print bikini top and matching breezy split-seamed pants, both by Zimmermann, that she styled with aviators, layered necklaces, black lace-up gladiator sandals, and cornrows.

13 of 16 Instagram/kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner

When it comes to posting a killer bikini pic on Instagram, no one does it better than Kylie Jenner. Each time the 18-year-old shares a swimsuit selfie, her 33.4 million followers go crazy for her beach-ready style.

14 of 16 FameFlynet, Inc

Kendall Jenner

The 20-year-old supermodel is no stranger to hats of all varieties, but it's this straw boater, paired with a sexy black one-piece swimsuit, that's quickly climbed to the top of our summer shopping list.

15 of 16 kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney glowed at dusk thanks to a gleaming gold one-piece suit with a halter neck (accessorized with a ponytail, gold bracelets, and a whole lot of gorgeous posing). 

16 of 16 kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner

Kylie soaked up the sun in a basic black bikini while a cute pup kept her company. 

