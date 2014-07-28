Sweetest Family

Follow her:@beyonce Bey shows her 13.5 million+ followers a glimpse into precious mother-daughter moments with 2-year-old Blue Ivy. Shown here: "Blue Kisses" in the air.
Gisele Bündchen
Follow her:@giseleofficial The supermodel brings lots of love to her Instagram—her 2 million+ followers can find Bundchen’s feed filled with updated photos of her daughter Vivian, 1, and son Benjamin, 4. Shown here: Gisele sharing a tender moment with the kids.
Jessica Alba
Follow her:@jessicaalba The founder of The Honest Company and mom of two has over 3.5 million followers on Instagram, who can find regular snapshots of daughters Honor, 6 and Haven, 3. Shown here: A festive photo of the star on Christmas with her husband (Cash Warren) and two girls.
Mariah Carey
Follow her:@mariahcarey Carey's million-plus followers can find out the latest happenings with the singer and her 3-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. (Nicknamed Roc and Roe!) Shown here: The foursome poses playfully on Father's Day.
Neil Patrick Harris
Follow him:@instagranph The actor's 869,000+ followers can find an insight to his family life—from devouring oysters at Eataly to Easter egg hunting with twins Gideon Scott and Harper Grace, both 4. Shown here: The twins flashing smiles for the cam.
