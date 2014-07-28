Sweetest Family

Jul 28, 2014 @ 3:56 pm
SMA - Beyonce, Jay Z, and Blue Ivy
Beyoncé
Follow her: @beyonce
Bey shows her 13.5 million+ followers a glimpse into precious mother-daughter moments with 2-year-old Blue Ivy.
Shown here: "Blue Kisses" in the air.
Instagram/beyonce
SMA - Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen
Follow her: @giseleofficial
The supermodel brings lots of love to her Instagram—her 2 million+ followers can find Bundchen’s feed filled with updated photos of her daughter Vivian, 1, and son Benjamin, 4.
Shown here: Gisele sharing a tender moment with the kids.
Instagram/giseleofficial
SMA - Jessica Alba, Cash Warren, Honor, and Haven
Jessica Alba
Follow her: @jessicaalba
The founder of The Honest Company and mom of two has over 3.5 million followers on Instagram, who can find regular snapshots of daughters Honor, 6 and Haven, 3.
Shown here: A festive photo of the star on Christmas with her husband (Cash Warren) and two girls.
Instagram/jessicaalba
SMA - Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, Monroe, and Morrocan
Mariah Carey
Follow her: @mariahcarey
Carey's million-plus followers can find out the latest happenings with the singer and her 3-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. (Nicknamed Roc and Roe!)
Shown here: The foursome poses playfully on Father's Day.
Instagram/mariahcarey
SMA - Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Harper, and Gideon
Neil Patrick Harris
Follow him: @instagranph
The actor's 869,000+ followers can find an insight to his family life—from devouring oysters at Eataly to Easter egg hunting with twins Gideon Scott and Harper Grace, both 4.
Shown here: The twins flashing smiles for the cam.
Instagram/instagranph
