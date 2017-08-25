Enter for a Chance to Meet Cindy Crawford During Paris Fashion Week

What’s better than getting to hangout with iconic supermodel Cindy Crawford? Hanging out with Cindy Crawford during fashion week—IN. PARIS.

InStyle’s partnered with Re/Done, theSkimm, and Levi’s to offer readers the trip of every fashion girl’s wildest dreams. Until Thursday, Sept. 7, you can enter for a chance to win a three-night stay at Paris’s luxurious Nolinksi Hotel in the city’s trendy First Arrondissement—ooh la la!

In addition to a complimentary stay should you win, you and a friend will be given a $1,000 gift card to put toward flight costs, an invitation to the Crawford Collection’s launch event at Colette, the complete Crawford Collection, a $500 Levi’s gift card, and, oh yeah … the opportunity to meet Cindy herself!

Courtesy

Count us wayyyy in. Click here to enter for your chance to win the très chic trip of a lifetime.

See you à Paris—save us a croissant, s'il vous plaît!