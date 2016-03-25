The Latest Photos of Sweden's Prince Oscar Will Tug at Your Heartstrings

The cute pictures of Sweden's Prince Oscar just keep coming, and we're definitely not complaining. Yesterday, the Royal Palace released two new snaps of the newborn prince, and they're sure to tug on your heartstrings.

In one of the photos, Prince Oscar, also knows as the Duke of Skane, sleeps peacefully in his mother's arms. If that's not cute enough, both Crown Princess Victoria and her little on are wearing coordinating light blue outfits.

The second adorable picture shows big sister Princess Estelle looking down at her little brother adoringly as she cradles him in her lap. She too is wearing a light blue frock, proving that hue is definitely the Swedish royal family's color. The monarchy's official Instagram, the Kungahuset, shared the sweet-brother sister photo along with a heartfelt caption.

"We would like to convey our sincere gratitude for all the kind greetings and congratulations we have received in connection with Princess Estelle's birthday and the birth of Prince Oscar. We genuinely appreciate your kindness and that so many of you share our happiness. Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel," the palace wrote in both Swedish and English.

Varmt tack för alla hälsningar, lyckönskningar och gratulationer vi fått i samband med Prinsessan Estelles födelsedag och Prins Oscars födelse. Vi uppskattar all omtanke och att så många delar vår glädje. Kronprinsessan Victoria och Prins Daniel We would like to convey our sincere gratitude for all the kind greetings and congratulations we have received in connection with Princess Estelle's birthday and the birth of Prince Oscar. We genuinely appreciate your kindness and that so many of you share our happiness. Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel

Another adorable royal is joining the family soon—Princess Victoria's younger brother is expecting his first child with wife Princess Sofia any day.