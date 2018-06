Sustainable Home Ideas

"Go for wood floors and rugs instead of carpeting," says Whitman, who credits Bamboo Flooring Hawaii as a great resource for clean materials. "Most carpeting is made from nonorganic fibers and it can get so dirty and hold in dust and various toxins." Whitman suggests using area throws in sisal, jute, or even cork. "You can also get outdoor rugs of recycled plastic or old tennis balls that are great," she says.At left: Plush carpets protect the plank floors in Alba's bedroom.