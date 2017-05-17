At 70 Years Old, Susan Sarandon Is More of a Knock-Out Than Ever

Here's further proof that age ain't nothin' but a number.

The Cannes Film Festival isn't the place to rock a low-key look, but Susan Sarandon took things to a whole other level when she hit the red carpet at the film festival's opening night gala Wednesday in a velvet dress that made jaws drop.

The 70-year-old Oscar winner put her assets on display in the plunging, off-the-shoulder Alberta Ferretti number, which showed off a ton of cleavage as she struck a few fierce poses in dark Gentle Monster shades (to block out the haters, obvs). The body-hugging look came complete with a thigh-high split too, so Sarandon made no qualms about showing off her toned leg as she made her way down the famous Palais des Festivals red carpet for the opening screening of Ismael's Ghosts.

And she deserved to be the star of the night in that eye-popping green dress. With her hair styled in a soft wavy bob and Chopard sapphire drop earrings, she propped her hand on her hip and flashed a confident smize as if to say, "Yes, I wore this dress, and I don't care what anyone has to say about it."

