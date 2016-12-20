Surreal Moments In 2016 That Made Us Ask "Is This Real Life?"

On Monday, Merriam-Webster named "surreal" the official word of 2016, and we couldn't agree with their selection more.

According to the publisher, the word experienced an uptick in search over the past year (go figure!). "It was looked up significantly more frequently by users in 2016 than it was in previous years, and because there were multiple occasions on which this word was the one clearly driving people to their dictionary,"

VIDEO: InStyle's Style 100 in 100 Seconds

Indeed, there were multiple occasions over the past year that we had to stop and ask: "Is this real life?" From Jon Snow's resurrection to Tom Hiddleston's bizarre but totally brilliant stunt as a weatherman at a local Chicago news channel, 2016 was most definitely the year of "Ummm, did that really just happen?" Before we bid farewell to 2016, take a look at the most surreal moments from the year in pop culture below.

RELATED: 15 Accessories to Kiss on New Year's Eve Instead of a Significant Other