Suri's Stylish (Just Like Mom!)

A Disney Princess costume is no stretch for Suri Cruise. The trendsetting toddler has one of Hollywood's best stylists, her ever-chic mother Katie Holmes, who dresses her in everything from bespoke Armani to designer jeans. Could this day-to-day sartorial splendor inspire a future design career for the almost 3-year-old? Quite possibly. "She loves coloring and creating," Holmes told InStyle.
Orlando: February 18, 2009
