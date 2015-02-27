Suri's Stylish (Just Like Mom!)

Feb 27, 2015 @ 11:32 am
Suri Cruise, Disney Princess
Orlando: February 18, 2009
A Disney Princess costume is no stretch for Suri Cruise. The trendsetting toddler has one of Hollywood's best stylists, her ever-chic mother Katie Holmes, who dresses her in everything from bespoke Armani to designer jeans. Could this day-to-day sartorial splendor inspire a future design career for the almost 3-year-old? Quite possibly. "She loves coloring and creating," Holmes told InStyle.
