It's Confirmed, Suri Cruise Is the Queen of Bows

Though she's just 10, Suri Cruise is coming into her own in the style department. The beauty has a thing for one of our favorite details: bows, of course.

She's been spotted in them more times than we count, sporting one in her hair with her mother Katie Holmes during a recent salon trip. On Tuesday, the actress posted an Instagram of the dynamic duo at Serge Normant—getting pampered by stylist DJ Quintero. "#salondays," is how Holmes captioned the black-and-white photo, along with injecting some apropos pink bow emojis.

#salondays @djquintero @sergenormant 🎀🎀🎀 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 4, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

The hair accouterment was the perfect complement to her printed dress. We love that the little fashionista is embracing the accent as her trademark. See more of her best bow moments below.

