It's Confirmed, Suri Cruise Is the Queen of Bows

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Though she's just 10, Suri Cruise is coming into her own in the style department. The beauty has a thing for one of our favorite details: bows, of course.

She's been spotted in them more times than we count, sporting one in her hair with her mother Katie Holmes during a recent salon trip. On Tuesday, the actress posted an Instagram of the dynamic duo at Serge Normant—getting pampered by stylist DJ Quintero. "#salondays," is how Holmes captioned the black-and-white photo, along with injecting some apropos pink bow emojis.

#salondays @djquintero @sergenormant 🎀🎀🎀

The hair accouterment was the perfect complement to her printed dress. We love that the little fashionista is embracing the accent as her trademark. See more of her best bow moments below.

Katie Holmes/Instagram

Oversize and to the Side

About a week before her trip to the salon, little Suri showed off a large bow as she cradled a tiny critter. 

Noel Vasquez/Getty

Pale Pink with a Matching Cardi

In January 2017 at a Detroit Pistons versus Los Angeles Lakers game, Cruise sat courtside with her mom in a similar pink bow, coordinating pink cardigan, and another chic patterned frock. Can she get any cuter?

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Ultimate Headband 

To attend Finding Neverland on Broadway back in July 2016, Suri donned a glittery bow-adorned headband.

Christopher Polk/KCA2015/Getty

Ponytail Pink

In 2015 at the Nickelodeon 28th annual Kids' Choice Awards, she used the bow as an accent to her ponytail. We're seeing a trend here and we may be taking cues from Cruise for spring in the hair accessory department.

