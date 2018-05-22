whitelogo
Suri Cruise
Videos
Suri Cruise Wore a $1200 Dress While Twinning with Mom Katie Holmes
May 22, 2018 @ 2:30 pm
Videos
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Are an Adorable Duo at the Knicks Game
Dec 17, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Videos
Suri Cruise and Her Mom Katie Holmes Made a Rare Public Appearance Just for Taylor Swift
Dec 09, 2017 @ 11:30 am
Most Recent
Videos
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Have the Sweetest Mother-Daughter Hockey Date
Oct 16, 2017 @ 9:30 am
Celebrity Moms
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Have the Cutest Lunch Date
Sep 06, 2017 @ 6:30 pm
Videos
Katie Holmes Isn't Worried About Suri Cruise's Teenage Years
Aug 16, 2017 @ 3:00 pm
Videos
Suri Cruise Looks So Grown Up at a Broadway Show with Her Mom Katie Holmes
Jul 20, 2017 @ 10:15 am
Most Recent
Moms
Why Vanessa Lachey Loves Janie & Jack's New Mommy-and-Me Collection
May 09, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Videos
Suri Cruise Celebrated Her 11th Birthday with Not One, but Three Cakes
Apr 19, 2017 @ 9:00 am
Celebrity
Here's a Look at Suri Cruise's 11 Best Millennial Pink Moments to Celebrate Her 11th Birthday
Apr 18, 2017 @ 8:30 am
Celebrity
See Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise’s Cutest Mother-Daughter Moments
Apr 18, 2017 @ 8:00 am
Videos
Katie Holmes's #TBT of "Sweet Angel" Suri Cruise Will Melt Your Heart
Apr 13, 2017 @ 5:15 pm
Celebrity
It's Confirmed, Suri Cruise Is the Queen of Bows
Apr 05, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Katie Holmes Says Hillary Clinton’s Loss “Hurt My Child So Much”
Mar 30, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Videos
Suri Cruise Looks So Much Like Young Katie Holmes Now
Mar 20, 2017 @ 8:30 am
Celebrity Moms
Katie Holmes & Mini-Me Suri Bonded Over Basketball This Weekend
Jan 16, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity Moms
Katie Holmes and Her Daughter Suri Cruise Twin in Matching Plaid Shirts
Sep 19, 2016 @ 7:45 pm
Celebrity Moms
Katie Holmes Shares Sweet Photos of Daughter Suri from Her Mother's Surprise Birthday Party
Sep 12, 2016 @ 8:45 am
Celebrity
Katie Holmes and Her Mom Are the Cutest Pair on the Matriarch's Birthday
Sep 08, 2016 @ 9:15 am
Celebrity Moms
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Have a Stylish Mother-Daughter Art Outing
Aug 09, 2016 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity Moms
Suri Cruise Looks Thrilled to Attend Finding Neverland with Mom Katie Holmes
Aug 01, 2016 @ 9:45 am
Celebrity
Suri Cruise Wears the Cutest Outfit in Mom Katie Holmes's Latest Instagram
Jul 12, 2016 @ 7:15 pm
Celebrity
Suri Cruise Is Already Way Better at Arranging Flowers Than You Are
Jun 21, 2016 @ 5:30 pm
