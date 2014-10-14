Superwomen to Ghoulish Gals, Our Favorite NYC Comic Con Costumes

It's hard to get New Yorkers to look twice, but from October 9-12 this year, stealthy ninjas, Medieval warriors, and superheros flooded the city's transit system as over 100,000 action fans flocked to New York Comic Con. In addition to occasionally stopping in our tracks (imagine seeing this guy on your way to work?!), the creep-out convention also provided a ton of Halloween costume inspiration. We tracked down the most stunning examples of Cosplay we could find, from a steam punk "Jane" Skeleton to a deliciously creepy Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland (pictured, above right) and Wicket the Ewok from Return of the Jedi (pictured, above left).

The secret to standing out in the biggest costume party in town? Prosthetics help, as do props. But to truly rise above the Con crowd, invest in a pair of colored contact lenses. Word of caution: Only buy from certified distributors. The FDA advises to never wear "one size fits all" lenses. Take the time to visit an eye doctor (an ophthalmologist or optometrist) to have your eyes measured. Then, you'll get a pair of prescription snake eyes you can wear for this year's Halloween and Comic Con 2015!

