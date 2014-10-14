Superwomen to Ghoulish Gals, Our Favorite NYC Comic Con Costumes

It's hard to get New Yorkers to look twice, but from October 9-12 this year, stealthy ninjas, Medieval warriors, and superheros flooded the city's transit system as over 100,000 action fans flocked to New York Comic Con. In addition to occasionally stopping in our tracks (imagine seeing this guy on your way to work?!), the creep-out convention also provided a ton of Halloween costume inspiration. We tracked down the most stunning examples of Cosplay we could find, from a steam punk "Jane" Skeleton to a deliciously creepy Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland (pictured, above right) and Wicket the Ewok from Return of the Jedi (pictured, above left).

The secret to standing out in the biggest costume party in town? Prosthetics help, as do props. But to truly rise above the Con crowd, invest in a pair of colored contact lenses. Word of caution: Only buy from certified distributors. The FDA advises to never wear "one size fits all" lenses. Take the time to visit an eye doctor (an ophthalmologist or optometrist) to have your eyes measured. Then, you'll get a pair of prescription snake eyes you can wear for this year's Halloween and Comic Con 2015!

Cheshire Cat

Alice in Wonderland's friend gets spooky

Harley Quinn

The Joker's girlfriend (and Batman nemesis)
Hawkgirl

Feathered heroine Hawkgirl swooped into New York to attend Comic-Con
Ms. Jack Skeleton

Inspired by Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas

Lady Ciel Phantomhive

In the style of Gothic Lolita, an attendee poses as Lady Ciel Phantomhive, a character from the manga Black Butler (Kuroshitsuji)
Lichtenstein Girl

Roy Lichtenstein's famous pop art comes to life
Wicket the Ewok

Equal parts adorable and brave, Wicket, an Ewok from Return of the Jedi, attended the Con

Dragonborn Warrior

A female fighter from Dungeons & Dragons

Chun-Li

Chun-Li, a tough girl from the video game Streetfighter, ready for fisticuffs
Wonder Woman

Complete with her lasso of truth and kick-ass boots, we love this version of the Amazonian warrior princess

Female Satyr

A woodland creature with mystic powers
Lego Thor

Our favorite part of this Lego Thor? The Micheal Kors purse peeking out of the edge of the costume! A superhero has to have accessories...
Kankri Vantas

Homestuck's horned heroine

