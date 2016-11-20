14 Superhero Celebrities Rocking Chic Capes

Nov 19, 2016 @ 7:30 pm

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Wonder Woman! Nope, it's just your favorite celebrities looking chic in caped ensembles. 

From fashionistas like Olivia Palermo and Alexa Chung to A-list actresses Jennifer Garner and Diane Kruger, everyone seems to be rocking the cape trend these days, whether it's on the red carpet or the streets of New York City, and we're loving it.

Most recently, Eva Longoria stepped out in London on Friday looking oh so chic in an all-white outfit, draping a camel coat over a white tutrleneck sweater, and matching knee-high camel suede boots, pulled up over a pair of sleek white jeans. Clearly, winter whites are here to stay, and look amazing with a trendy cape.  

Scroll down below for a look at our favorite celebrity cape outfits, proving anyone can channel their inner superhero, with a simple piece of outerwear. 

1 of 14 Anita Bugge/WireImage

Diane Kruger

The always-chic actress wore this Naeem Khan gown featuring cutouts and a long cape to the German Film Awards in May 2016. 

2 of 14 Rindoff/Le Segretain/Getty

Rihanna

The songstress took her front row seat at the Dior spring 2016 runway show, but not before she posed for the cameras in this gorgeously feminine pink cape, worn over black, patent leather, over-the-knee boots. 

3 of 14 Darren Gerrish/Getty

Alexa Chung

Always one step ahead of the fashion trends, the it-girl donned this simple black cape with a gold chain link at the neck at the fall 2016 Christopher Kane runway show in London.

4 of 14 AKM-GSI       

Heidi Klum

For the fall 2016 season finale of Project Runway, Klum attended the finalists' runway shows in a pair of chic, gold OTK boots and a white cape with silver and gold embellishments in the shape of a bird. 

5 of 14 Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

The supermodel stepped out in Paris in this fashion forward long black cape with delicate pleats before the fall 2016 Giambattista Valli runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

6 of 14 Brad Barket/Getty

Olivia Palermo

Palermo expertly paired this fur cape with a leather skirt and black blouse while attending the N.Y.C. premiere of Big Eyes in Dec. 2014.

7 of 14 Splash News

Jennifer Garner 

The actress layered a gorgeous Givenchy tuxedo cape ($2,490; neimanmarcus.com) over a navy and black gown for the fourth annual Save the Children Illumination Gala this past October. Charlotte Olympia pumps grounded her the elegant look.

8 of 14 Jonathan Leibson/Getty

Julia Roberts

Roberts stunned at the 2016 GLSEN Respect Awards in Oct. 2016, wearing a simple black mini dress that featured a rounded white collar, red roses along the hem, and pink roses on the cape-like sleeves. 
 

9 of 14 BlayzenPhotos/AKM-GSI

Rihanna

Bad Gal RiRi made waves when she stepped out in this heart-shaped Saint Laurent cape ($15,500; mytheresa.com) back in Sept. 2016. 

10 of 14 Callahan/ACE/INFphoto.com

Rachel Weisz

The actress kept especially warm when she stepped out in this camel-colored cape on a chilly fall day in N.Y.C. 

11 of 14 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Katy Perry

The "Roar" singer went mini with her cape, a ruffled extension of her black and white, long-sleeve shirt, adding a little bit of soft texture to the fierce outfit. 

12 of 14 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Marion Cotillard

Even maternity style supports the cape movement! The pregnant actress hit the red carpet at InStyle and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 2017 Miss Golden Globes bash in a black minidress with a fringed cape accent. 

13 of 14 D Dipasupil/Getty

Olivia Palermo

Palermo went traditional with this cape: a navy military-inspired piece with smart gold buttons.

14 of 14 Neil Mockford/GC Images

Eva Longoria

We're loving the actress's take on winter whites, and that camel-hued cape even more!

