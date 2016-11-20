14 Superhero Celebrities Rocking Chic Capes

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Wonder Woman! Nope, it's just your favorite celebrities looking chic in caped ensembles.

From fashionistas like Olivia Palermo and Alexa Chung to A-list actresses Jennifer Garner and Diane Kruger, everyone seems to be rocking the cape trend these days, whether it's on the red carpet or the streets of New York City, and we're loving it.

Most recently, Eva Longoria stepped out in London on Friday looking oh so chic in an all-white outfit, draping a camel coat over a white tutrleneck sweater, and matching knee-high camel suede boots, pulled up over a pair of sleek white jeans. Clearly, winter whites are here to stay, and look amazing with a trendy cape.

VIDEO: Eva Longoria On Confidence and Getting Older

Scroll down below for a look at our favorite celebrity cape outfits, proving anyone can channel their inner superhero, with a simple piece of outerwear.