Kelly Ripa, Donna Karan and InStyle Host Super Saturday 16; Event Raises $3.5 Million for OCRF

“It’s getting bigger and bigger,” Kelly Ripa (in Intermix) reflected as she made her way down the “grass carpet” at Super Saturday 16, the ultimate designer garage sale that has become the must-see event of the Hamptons every summer. Ripa, along with Donna Karan and InStyle’s own Ariel Foxman played co-hosts at the event, which welcomed 900+ visitors to Nova’s Ark Project in Water Mill, New York for a day of shopping for a cause. Over 200 designers and labels set up booths, and 100% of proceeds are donated to the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund, which raises awareness and funds in the fight to cure ovarian cancer. “I've had a home in the Hamptons for 20 years now and have ever been,” said Nicky Hilton (in Isabel Marant dress, DVF shoes, and Pucci purse) alongside mom Kathy. “It’s our first time and it’s such a great cause!” Ali Wentworth agreed: “I’ve lost many people to ovarian cancer, so it’s a cause I believe in. And it’s fun to bargain shop.” Plus, you didn’t have to be one of the VIP guests like Beth Stern, Susan Lucci, or Star Jones to enjoy all the fun—QVC broadcasted live from the event for two hours so shoppers at home could score deals on clothing, accessories and beauty products, too. By days end, the event raised an incredible $3.5 million for OCRF. In case you missed it, you can still place bids at charitybuzz.com now until July 30th. Click to see who more photos from inside Super Saturday 16.

