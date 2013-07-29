Kelly Ripa, Donna Karan and InStyle Host Super Saturday 16; Event Raises $3.5 Million for OCRF

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Ovarian Cancer Research Fund (3)
Sharon Clott Kanter
Jul 29, 2013 @ 11:30 am

“It’s getting bigger and bigger,” Kelly Ripa (in Intermix) reflected as she made her way down the “grass carpet” at Super Saturday 16, the ultimate designer garage sale that has become the must-see event of the Hamptons every summer. Ripa, along with Donna Karan and InStyle’s own Ariel Foxman played co-hosts at the event, which welcomed 900+ visitors to Nova’s Ark Project in Water Mill, New York for a day of shopping for a cause. Over 200 designers and labels set up booths, and 100% of proceeds are donated to the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund, which raises awareness and funds in the fight to cure ovarian cancer. “I've had a home in the Hamptons for 20 years now and have ever been,” said Nicky Hilton (in Isabel Marant dress, DVF shoes, and Pucci purse) alongside mom Kathy. “It’s our first time and it’s such a great cause!” Ali Wentworth agreed: “I’ve lost many people to ovarian cancer, so it’s a cause I believe in. And it’s fun to bargain shop.” Plus, you didn’t have to be one of the VIP guests like Beth Stern, Susan Lucci, or Star Jones to enjoy all the fun—QVC broadcasted live from the event for two hours so shoppers at home could score deals on clothing, accessories and beauty products, too. By days end, the event raised an incredible $3.5 million for OCRF. In case you missed it, you can still place bids at charitybuzz.com now until July 30th. Click to see who more photos from inside Super Saturday 16.

1 of 9 Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Ovarian Cancer Research Fund

Kelly Ripa and Lisa Rinna

Host Kelly Ripa greeted most of the 900+ guests – including Lisa Rinna – at Super Saturday, the 16th annual designer garage sale. Over 200 designers and companies set up stations in Nova’s Ark Project in Water Mill, New York for the event, and all proceeds raised were donated directly to the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund. “It’s getting bigger and bigger,” Ripa (in Intermix) said. “The first time I came, there were no children. Over the past few years, I’ve noticed a lot of kids. Then, I’ve noticed lots of husbands. It’s really staggering to me. It used to be a real girl-fest and now it’s everything!”
2 of 9 Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Ovarian Cancer Research Fund

InStyle Editor Ariel Foxman and Donna Karan

InStyle’s own Ariel Foxman played co-host for the event, along with Donna Karan. QVC also broadcasted live from the festivities, showing two hours of live TV to raise money for the cause. By the day’s end, Super Saturday 16 raised $3.5 million for the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund. Incredible!
3 of 9 Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Ovarian Cancer Research Fund

Susan Lucci

“It should mean something to all of us as women,” the soap star said of why she supported the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund. “It’s inspiring that we may find a cure from events like this. And fun to be here -- it doesn’t get better.”
4 of 9 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for QVC

Kim Raver

This was Raver’s first time at Super Saturday since ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ wrapped—and she brought along her two kids to enjoy the day with her. While mom enjoyed shopping, kids rode a Ferris wheel, slid down a slippery slide, and rode around a car carousel. “For me, it’s about family time,” said Raver (in vintage Bottega Veneta, a Prada belt and Jerome Dreyfuss bag) of days in the Hamptons. “It’s really about slowing things down and being with my family.”
5 of 9 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for QVC

Beth Stern

“It’s the greatest event in the Hamptons every summer!” the model-turned-host said as she walked down the “green carpet” in a Ralph Lauren dress to make a beeline for the shopping. “I went to the Rachel Zoe booth and cleaned up,” she told us as she left. “I grabbed everything that looked like my size and ended up with three amazing dresses.”
6 of 9 Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Ovarian Cancer Research Fund

Nicky Hilton

After being invited to the event for years, Hilton finally said yes to the RSVP. “It’s our first time and it’s such a great cause,” she said with mom Kathy standing by her side. And dressed in Isabel Marant shirtdress, DVF wedges a Pucci bag and Chanel sunnies, she came with goals: “I personally am looking for swimwear and beach stuff. I know it’s almost the end of summer but I heard they have so many things.”
7 of 9 Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Ovarian Cancer Research Fund

Zosia Mamet

The ‘Girls’ star wove her way through the booths at Super Saturday, which included Theory, Diane von Furstenberg, Helmut Lang, Intermix, Joie, and Ralph Lauren.
8 of 9 Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Ovarian Cancer Research Fund

Ali Wentworth

With her kids in tow, Wentworth (in Mayle and Maison Martin Margiela shoes) made a dash for the sale. “Yes, I’m shopping,” she said, “the stuff won’t fit me, but I’ll buy it anyway because it’s on sale!”
9 of 9 Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Ovarian Cancer Research Fund

The InStyle Booth

Guests took a moment to relax with InStyle, where they could sit on white lounge chairs and page through the Salma Hayek-covered July issue and Olivia Wilde-covered August issue.

