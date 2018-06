Sundance Red Carpet Report

7 of 9 George Pimentel/WireImage

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon

Though she was her usual glamorous self on the red carpet for the Sundance premiere of Push, Mariah Carey insisted that she's no diva on a movie set. "The one thing I have to thank [director Lee Daniels] for is allowing me to remove so many layers of persona and to dig deep within myself as an actress," said Carey, who was accompanied by husband Nick Cannon.