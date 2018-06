7 of 7 Lisa Carville

Against The Current

Against the Current is the story of Paul Thompson, (Joseph Fiennes), a man who sets out to swim the entire length of the Hudson River-all 150 miles. Riding beside him in a boat is his best friend since childhood (Justin Kirk) and a teacher (Elizabeth Reaser) with nothing better to do during her summer break. Together they embark upon an unusual road trip, a three-week adventure down the Hudson, but their journey soon takes a troubling turn when its revealed that there is more to this trip than originally thought.