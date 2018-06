Sundance Luxury Lounges

2 of 15 Michael Buckner/WireImage

Ewan McGregor

Though he made it a point to say that he's not a big fan of American football, I Love You Phillip Morris star Ewan McGregor stopped by the Reebok Retro Sport display at the Kari Feinstein style lounge to pick up some vintage-themed NFL gear. Paris Hilton, Emily Van Camp and Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman stocked up on sportswear to represent their favorite teams.