Summer Party Invites

Jun 06, 2011 @ 4:33 pm
Whether it's a back yard BBQ or a formal dinner, send the right message with these bold designs.

A Day at the Beach
Seashell Impression invitation, Picturebook for Tiny Prints, $44 for 20; tinyprints.com.
Courtesy of Tiny Prints
Seafood Boil
Seafood Boil
Lobster invitation, French Blue Designs, $54 for 20; polkadotdesign.com.
Courtesy of Polka Dot Design
Picnic Lunch
Picnic Lunch
Blanket Pattern invitation, Paper Style, $35 for 20; paperstyle.com.
Courtesy of Paper Style
Formal Dinner
Formal Dinner
Midnight Vineyard invitation, Design Lotus, $60 for 25; minted.com.
Courtesy of Minted
Independence Day
Independence Day
(clockwise) Melting Rocket Ship electronic invitation, Mr. Boddington's Nephew, $5 for 30; paperlesspost.com. Bursts of Fireworks invitation, Jill Smith Design for Tiny Prints, $29 for 20, tinyprints.com. Rustica Party invitation, Ringo Baby, $55 for 25; minted.com. Patriotic Stripe invitation, Noteworthy Collection, $52 for 20; finestationery.com.
Courtesy of Fine Stationery; Courtesy of Paperless Post; Courtesy of Minted; Courtesy of Tiny Prints
Backyard Barbeque
Backyard Barbeque
This Little Piggy invitations, SanLori Designs, $44 for 20; invitationbox.com.
Courtesy of The Invitation Box
Pool Party
Pool Party
Take a Dip electronic invitation, Mr. Boddington's Nephew, $5 for 30; paperlesspost.com.
Courtesy of Paperless Post
Afternoon Brunch
Afternoon Brunch
Bloody Mary invitation, Stevie Streck, $55 for 20; polkadotdesign.com.
Courtesy of Polka Dot Design
