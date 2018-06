Summer Cocktails

Strawberry Ginger Margarita at Thistle Hill Tavern • Strawberry Ginger Syrup: • 2 medium sized pieces of ginger • y pint strawberries • 2 y cups water • 2 cups granulated sugar• 2 ounces Sauza gold tequila • 1 ounce triple sec • y ounce fresh lemon juice • y ounce fresh lime juice • ¾ ounce strawberry ginger syrupStrawberry Ginger Syrup:• Wash and remove stems from strawberries. • Peel and cut ginger into smaller chucks. • Puree strawberries and ginger in a blender with 1/2 cup of water until completely smooth. • Place strawberry ginger mixture in a saucepan with remaining 2 cups of water and granulated sugar. • Bring mixture to a boil, stirring frequently so it does not burn or stick to the pan. Let mixture simmer for 10 minutes then turn off. • Let the syrup cool down to room temperature. Refrigerate overnight. • Strain the mixture through a fine mesh strainer.• Place all ingredients in a y pint glass. Shake and return to a y pint glass • Garnish with lime with and half a strawberry crusted with kosher salt.AC/DC "Let There Be Rock" and Eddie Murphy "Party All The Time."