New Movies Released Plus All of This Summer's Biggest Premieres!

Summer might be coming to an end, but this season's movie premieres are still going strong! This weekend, the band One Direction's biopic One Direction: This is Us (starring Louis, Zayn, Niall, Liam, and Harry) hit theaters nationwide fueling fan-frenzy, while Olivia Wilde's comedy Drinking Buddies (along with Jack Johnson, Anna Kendrick, and Ron Livingston) brought in laughs on August 23rd. This holiday weekend will give you the perfect chance to catch up on all the movies you may have missed! Plus, click the photo to relive all of the summer's biggest movies premiere moments.

