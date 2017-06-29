Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Suki Waterhouse is officially a Glastonbury music festival pro with an impressive festival CV to her name. The model-turned-actress certainly knows how to fashion a festival look together and get the best Glasto gang around her.

Hanging backstage—in a rare moment of sunshine for the festival—Suki is surrounded by the likes of Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie, who's wearing a rainbow wig ... as one does. While Suki is a little more reserved than the Australian actress, her look is a walking talking festival fashion check list: ripped denim shorts, noughties-inspired sunglasses with a complementing red-hooded jumper, a practical yet chic Hunter Original backpack and, of course, the corner stone of any worthy festival look: Hunter Original wellingtons. Tick, tick, tick!

So who could be better to school us in the art of Glasto "glamour" than Miss Waterhouse? Here's what she taught us. Consider this your ultimate Glastonbury fashion guide, and check out all the best Glastonbury 2017 fashion looks in our gallery.

"My five festival essentials are… lip balm, good company, a pair of sunglasses I don't mind getting bashed about, a Hunter Original backpack and, of course, baby wipes."

"I wouldn't pack for a festival without... Mini hand sanitizers or a head torch!"

"Make your festival look all-weather by… Have a layering system sussed! I like to always have a Hunter Original smock on hand to whip out if it starts to rain."

"I can't start a day at a festival without… I have to start the day with a sausage roll and a chai tea. As long as I can start from there the day can unfold!"

"The one thing you should never wear to a festival… Romper suits, purely for practical reasons."

"My packing strategy is… I go to my cupboard and throw the winners into a bag. It takes me an hour tops!"

"My go-to Glastonbury gang… My best friends!"

"The best/worst things about doing a festival… Waking up in the morning with 'tent face' is the worst. The best is talking to strangers."

"My ultimate festival fashion inspo is… Anyone that's gone the extra mile and gotten really creative catches my eye. For laid back Glasto looks I think it has to be Kate Moss in the gold dress with a low slug studded belt."