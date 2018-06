Stylish Injuries

The soccer star-and husband of Spice Girl Victoria Beckham-joined the Los Angeles Galaxy with a hurt ankle and then sustained a knee injury on the field. "It's just gone from one thing to another thing," he told the AP. "Maybe it's time for me to say, 'I need the rest.'" At least he didn't have to rest alone: as he wrote on his blog , "The upside of being stuck on the sidelines is that I've been able to spend some extra time with my family, which has been great."