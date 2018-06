In Style's Shining Stars

HIS PASSION: COLLEGE SUMMIT"A friend in the admissions office at Yale created this program where high school counselors identify students who have potential but risk falling through the cracks. For many of those who come from broken homes or are being seduced by gangs, a college education would be hopeless if not for this program. College Summit teaches them how to write their admissions essays during an intensive camp. I've been a writing coach there for two years. On the final night of camp, the kids often stay up all night reading each other's essays. And that is what you see: It becomes viral, and they start to take ownership and pride. Very few people in the past have pointed to them and said, 'Wow, you are an exceptional person.'"WHAT YOU CAN DO: A donation of $50 sponsors a student for one month, and College Summit matches all donations through December 31. To learn more, visit collegesummit.org