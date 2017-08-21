12 Things to Know About Our Style Crush, Haley Bennett

Samantha Simon
Aug 21, 2017 @ 9:00 am

A decade after her film début in Music and Lyrics, Haley Bennett is busier than ever. In the past year, she’s starred in The Girl on the Train and The Magnificent Seven, and she was named the face of Chloé’s signature fragrance, to boot. This October, you can see her opposite Miles Teller in the war drama Thank You for Your Service—and you can count on the 29-year-old actress to win the red carpet every time she steps out to promote her latest project.

We’re obsessed with Bennett’s fashion choices lately, from her dramatic Alexander McQueen and Valentino Haute Couture gowns to her simple-chic everyday looks. So for our September issue, we asked the actress to spill all of her style secrets. Scroll down for 12 things she revealed.

FASHION GOALS

“I prefer clean silhouettes that are almost utilitarian, but I’m not afraid to take risks on the red carpet either,” says Bennett. “I love to dress up and create a narrative with my look.”

DREAM DESIGNERS

“Right now, I’m really into the simplicity of The Row and the romanticism of Chloé. My other favorites are Oscar de la Renta, Monse, Vivienne Westwood, Alexander McQueen, and Dior.”

GOOD JEANS

“It’s quite difficult to find high-waist jeans that suit me because I’m a bit curvy, but I love Re/Done. They run a little narrow, so I’ve learned to size up and then have a tailor nip in the waistband.”

FAVORITE LOOK

"The gold Valentino dress that I wore to the Girl on the Train premiere was exquisite in person. I felt like a painting—it was beautifully beaded and just a piece of art. It was actually very light and airy and sheer, but it photographed very heavy. It was stunning."

BIGGEST SPLURGE

“Jewelry. I’ve designed a few ankle bracelets with Jacquie Aiche, including one that was inspired by the film Double Indemnity. Barbara Stanwyck wears an ankle bracelet that has a heart with her character’s name on it. I loved it so much, I created one for myself.”

SHAPE SECRET

“I like to accentuate the feminine form, so I’m a big fan of corsets. A woman’s body is beautiful and should be shown off and celebrated. I love a simple and elegant dress that highlights my waist.”

GO-TO ACCESSORIES

“For bags, I like the Ralph Lauren Ricky because it looks like it’s from a different era. I’m really into Manolo Blahnik mules too, especially from their recent collaboration with Khaite. I also always wear a sun hat. I’m currently coveting a straw one from Jacquemus with a black tie that keeps it from flying off your head if there’s a gust of wind.” 

STYLE EVOLUTION

"I’ve worked with the same stylist, Jessica Paster, for nearly a decade. My knowledge of designers has broadened, and I’ve been more exposed to different designers over time, which has been such a treat. My eyes have definitely been opened, but my personal style hasn’t really changed. I have a tendency to lean towards a more retro look."

WORLDLY WARDROBE

“I’m shooting a film in Africa this summer, and I just got a classic suede Ralph Lauren safari jacket for the trip. I like finding hidden treasures on my travels too.”

GREAT LENGTHS

“Sometimes it’s fun to play up the tomboy vibe when my hair is shorter, but I actually feel more feminine with short hair than I do with long hair.”

RED-CARPET IDOL

Nicole Kidman’s style always tells a story. Even when she’s taking risks, she still looks elegant. Plus, she’s so statuesque. It’s amazing how well everything fits her.”

BEAUTY MUST-HAVE

"I love Glossier's new sunscreen, but I prefer a 50 SPF. Neutrogena has one that’s just simple, and then my luxury splurge is Sisley. Oh, and facials are definitely another splurge!"

