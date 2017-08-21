12 Things to Know About Our Style Crush, Haley Bennett

A decade after her film début in Music and Lyrics, Haley Bennett is busier than ever. In the past year, she’s starred in The Girl on the Train and The Magnificent Seven, and she was named the face of Chloé’s signature fragrance, to boot. This October, you can see her opposite Miles Teller in the war drama Thank You for Your Service—and you can count on the 29-year-old actress to win the red carpet every time she steps out to promote her latest project.

We’re obsessed with Bennett’s fashion choices lately, from her dramatic Alexander McQueen and Valentino Haute Couture gowns to her simple-chic everyday looks. So for our September issue, we asked the actress to spill all of her style secrets. Scroll down for 12 things she revealed.

