15 Things to Know About Anya Taylor-Joy's Amazing Style

Ian West/PA Wire/AP
Samantha Simon
Mar 28, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

Anya Taylor-Joy is having a major style moment. The 19-year-old actress has been catching our eye for years now with her bold red carpet choices, but lately, she’s downright killing the fashion game. From her Gucci dresses embellished with graphic animal prints to her jaw-dropping glitzy floor-length gowns, the Split star always dresses to impress—and we love her all the more for it.

Of course, she does have one secret weapon up her perfectly tailored sleeve: stylist Ilaria Urbinati, who works with the actress to find the perfect look for each occasion. “Ilaria really helped me get into fashion, because I used to look at clothes and feel a bit scared sometimes,” Taylor-Joy told InStyle during an interview for our April issue. “But whenever I was uncomfortable, Ilaria would tell me to just relax and enjoy fashion because it's supposed to be fun. By now, I have so much trust in her because she really understands my style.”

Together, the pair has consistently conjured up looks that range from daringly dramatic to airy and angelic. Scroll down for 15 things we learned about Taylor-Joy’s style during our chat.

1 of 15 Gilbert Carrasquillo/Film Magic

STYLE MANTRA

“I always mix and match, and like most things in my life, I just go on instinct,” said Taylor-Joy. “My style often changes along with the character I’m playing too.” 

Advertisement
2 of 15 David M. Benett/Getty

DREAM DESIGNERS

“When I went to Gucci’s show last fall, my heart stopped beating for a minute because it was so cinematic. I’m also a huge fan of Alexander McQueen (pictured) and Dolce & Gabbana.”

3 of 15 Roy Rochlin/Getty

RED-CARPET GOALS 

“Clothes are pieces of art, so I like them to be as dramatic and beautiful as possible. I enjoy feeling like a painting and wearing floaty things that look like they’re straight out of a fairy tale.” 

Advertisement
4 of 15 Sonia Recchia/Getty

ANIMAL INSTINCTS 

“I’m quite a spiritual person, and I like the symbolism of animals. I have a Gucci dress with a tiger on the back that makes me feel strong. I love that there is a fierce feline accompanying me everywhere I wear it. I also have two Gucci rings that I never take off: one of them is a giant roaring lion, and the other one has two snakes with tigers for heads.”

Advertisement
5 of 15 anyataylorjoy/Instagram

SECONDHAND SCORES 

“I shop a lot of vintage; I like wearing pieces that have been loved before. My friends often give me clothes that they’re tired of, which is sweet. It means something special to me when I wear them.” 

Advertisement
6 of 15 Tara Ziemba/Getty

MENSWEAR MOMENT 

“Ever since I saw Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, I’ve thought about the white suit that Lisa [played by Elaine Hendrix] wore. She looked so powerful, but there was still something very feminine with the masculine. I just feel really comfortable in a suit—plus, you don’t have to worry about how you sit down” 

Advertisement
7 of 15 anyataylorjoy/Instagram

GO-TO SHOES

“I’ve worn my sparkly Alexander McQueen loafers to death, and I wear combat boots all the time. I also have a pair of Nike sneakers that I call my Ninja Turtle shoes.” 

Advertisement
8 of 15 thegreatfrogldn/Instagram

JEWELRY SPLURGE 

“The Great Frog in London has cool punk-rock pieces. I once bought a little pirate pinkie ring there, because who doesn’t want to be a pirate?” 

Advertisement
9 of 15 Ian Gavan/Getty

GUT INSTINCTS

“I don't really intellectualize much, including clothes. It's more just that something feels right and I want to wear it. When I first started doing red carpets, I was so nervous. You're walking around and all of these light bulbs are going off, and you don't really know what you're doing. I tend to look like Bambi on ice. So if you're wearing clothes that make you feel comfortable and powerful, it helps the situation. I dress the way I want to feel, if that makes sense.”

Advertisement
10 of 15 Getty

CULT CLASSICS

“I look at a lot of fictional characters for style inspiration. I'll see a character in a movie that dresses a specific way and I'll be like, ‘Oh, that’s awesome.’ When I first watched The Craft, I remember thinking I want to dress like those girls because their outfits were so cool. I was also obsessed with the outfit that Liv Tyler wore in Empire Records when I was younger.”

Advertisement
11 of 15 Venturelli/Getty

BALLET BALANCE

“When you're on the red carpet, ninety-nine percent of the time you’re wearing shoes that are killing your feet. But luckily, ballet really has taught me to hold my center of gravity in a way that I can just walk, even if it really hurts. I put on a smile and it’s all good. Having balance is great in any aspect of your life, but there are definitely shoes that help more with that. It's all about shape of the angle. Gucci really loves women—I’ve worn some of their absurdly high shoes, and yet I was so comfortable the entire time. So Alessandro [Michele], I owe you big time.” 

Advertisement
12 of 15 Karwai Tang/WireImage

COLOR CHAMELEON

“I’m a natural blonde, and when I dyed my hair dark for the first time, I was really taken aback by how my hair color affected the clothes that I wore. Things that worked before suddenly didn’t. I think I tend to rock it out a little bit more when I'm blonde.”

Advertisement
13 of 15 Getty

ULTIMATE IDOL 

“Frida Kahlo was such an icon in the way she lived her life and how her clothes were an extension of her art. When I’m choosing an outfit, I ask myself, ‘Would Frida wear this?’ If the answer is yes, I put it on.” 

Advertisement
14 of 15 anyataylorjoy/Instagram

COSTUME KEEPSAKES

“There are a lot of things that I wear very regularly that come from my characters. I’m aware, that’s a little strange. But when you do a movie, you fall in love with all of the people that you worked with and your character, and usually you get to keep something. When I was working on Marrowbone, the director gave me an incredible black turtleneck. That's my go-to plane outfit. I don't go anywhere without that sweater. It's so comfortable and lovely—I think it was from a vintage shop in Paris.”

Advertisement
15 of 15 Mike Marsland/Getty

BEAUTY BASICS

“I really like natural, preservative-free stuff, but I'm not really great at skincare. I’m pretty bad at being a girl, actually. I usually forget to wash my face, but when I do put in the effort and try to take care of myself, I use Neal's Yard. I love rose water, too—it just makes me feel really happy. I don't know what it does for my skin, but it does great things for my mood.”

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!