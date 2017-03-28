15 Things to Know About Anya Taylor-Joy's Amazing Style

Anya Taylor-Joy is having a major style moment. The 19-year-old actress has been catching our eye for years now with her bold red carpet choices, but lately, she’s downright killing the fashion game. From her Gucci dresses embellished with graphic animal prints to her jaw-dropping glitzy floor-length gowns, the Split star always dresses to impress—and we love her all the more for it.

Of course, she does have one secret weapon up her perfectly tailored sleeve: stylist Ilaria Urbinati, who works with the actress to find the perfect look for each occasion. “Ilaria really helped me get into fashion, because I used to look at clothes and feel a bit scared sometimes,” Taylor-Joy told InStyle during an interview for our April issue. “But whenever I was uncomfortable, Ilaria would tell me to just relax and enjoy fashion because it's supposed to be fun. By now, I have so much trust in her because she really understands my style.”

Together, the pair has consistently conjured up looks that range from daringly dramatic to airy and angelic. Scroll down for 15 things we learned about Taylor-Joy’s style during our chat.