The 100 Most Memorable Fashion Moments of 2019

Who knew a single year could feel like a whole decade? That’s how, um, eventful 2019 was. Still, this past round 365 wasn’t all gloom and doom. There were plenty of positives that are worth looking back on — especially if we're talking in terms of fashion and badass women.

Red carpet outfits were over-the-top. The runway introduced us some pretty bold choices and styling tricks. We fell in love with a whole new crop of style icons. Heck, we even considered getting a bowl cut (at least for a minute).

In case you need a refresher or a quick pick-me-up before 2020 comes rolling in at full force, we’ve rounded up 100 of the best style moments of the year, ahead.