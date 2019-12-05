The 100 Most Memorable Fashion Moments of 2019
Who knew a single year could feel like a whole decade? That’s how, um, eventful 2019 was. Still, this past round 365 wasn’t all gloom and doom. There were plenty of positives that are worth looking back on — especially if we're talking in terms of fashion and badass women.
Red carpet outfits were over-the-top. The runway introduced us some pretty bold choices and styling tricks. We fell in love with a whole new crop of style icons. Heck, we even considered getting a bowl cut (at least for a minute).
RELATED: Our 20 Beauty Predictions for 2020
In case you need a refresher or a quick pick-me-up before 2020 comes rolling in at full force, we’ve rounded up 100 of the best style moments of the year, ahead.
1. Red Carpet Winner: Gemma Chan
2. Red Carpet Winner: Brie Larson
3. Red Carpet Winner: Elle Fanning
4. Red Carpet Winner: Zendaya
5. Red Carpet Winner: Cate Blanchett
6. Red Carpet Winner: Laura Harrier
7. Red Carpet Winner: Zoë Kravitz
8. Red Carpet Winner: Gwendoline Christie
9. Red Carpet Winner: Janelle Monáe
10. Red Carpet Winner: Charlize Theron
11. Red Carpet Winner: Billy Porter
12. Red Carpet Winner: Dame Helen Mirren
13. Red Carpet Winners: Zendaya and Michael B. Jordan
14. Red Carpet Winner: Selma Blair
15. Red Carpet Winner: Melissa McCarthy
16. Acquired Tastes: Scrunchies
17. Acquired Tastes: Footwear Gone Mad
18. Acquired Tastes: Bowl Cuts
19. Acquired Tastes: Baby Bags
20. Acquired Tastes: Hats Off
21. Acquired Tastes: Puff Piece
22. Acquired Tastes: Taking a Bow
23. Celebs on the Runway: Jennifer Lopez at Versace
24. Celebs on the Runway: Chloë Sevigny at Simone Rocha.
25: Celebs on the Runway: Helen Mirren at L’Oréal Paris.
26. Celebs on the Runway: Penélope Cruz in Chanel
27. Celebs on the Runway: Grace Jones at Tommy x Zendaya
28. Celebs on the Runway: Tilda Swinton at Undercover
29. The Queen: Olivia Colman
30. Horsin' Around: Lil Nas X and Justin Bieber
31. Not So Cynical: Billie Eilish
32. Keeping Up With the Jonases
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: In between Jo Bros concerts and Game of Thrones-finale madness, the lovebirds found time to pull off not one but two secret weddings this year.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: After their 2018 nuptials, the duo swiftly settled into wedded bliss and his-and-her red-carpet looks. As for tour life? Chopra Jonas admits she’s a “full groupie now.”
Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas: The couple celebrate their 10th anniversary this month, showing the others how to keep a good thing going, all while balancing kids and careers (Danielle is a jewelry designer).
33., 34., & 35. Ones to Watch
36: Lashing Out: Valentino Couture
37. Good as Hell: Lizzo
38. A Year in J.Lo
MARCH: Engagement to A-Rod
After two years of dating, Alex Rodriguez popped the question during a getaway in the Bahamas.
JUNE: CFDA Awards
She picked up the Fashion Icon award in a bold look by Ralph Lauren, who, like Lopez, grew up in the Bronx.
JUNE: It’s My Party Tour
To kick off her 50th birthday, Lopez set out on her first concert tour since 2012.
JULY: 50th-Birthday Bash
On the big day she threw the party of the year at Gloria Estefan’s estate in Miami.
SEPT.: Hustlers
Her role as a stripper turned criminal mastermind earned her critical acclaim and early Oscar buzz.
SEPT.: Versace Show
She broke the Internet closing Versace’s spring show in an updated version of her famed Grammys dress.
SEPT.: Super Bowl Announcement
Lopez has no plans to slow down in 2020, already gearing up to headline the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira.