Message in a Bungalow: Sting's Malibu Beach Home Is Available for Rent

Good news for both fans of The Police and lovers of palatial coastal estates! Sting’s Malibu beach home is yours for the taking—well, if you have at least $200,000 to spare (or your name is Roxanne—just kidding).

Literally steps from the beach, with seven-bedrooms and ten-bathrooms spread over 5,549 square feet, the sprawling Southwestern-style home is an absolute paradise. We can all but guarantee every breath you take on the seaside premises will soothe your soul.

But don’t fall in love too fast—according to Trulia, the Malibu property is only available for short-term rental. Sting retains ownership of the mansion and we can completely see why. If the coastal beaut was in our name, we’d never let it go. Honestly, “I Can’t Stand Losing You” was probably written about this very beach house.

Built in 1927, the gated Oceanside home is a classic gem of modern architecture. We can’t imagine any renter would be disappointed by the spread—no need to send an SOS to the world if you’re lounging in Sting’s beach house.

VIDEO: Inside Sting's Malibu Beach House

Scroll down below for a closer look at the musician's Malibu digs.