Stevie Nicks Loved That Viral TikTok As Much as Everyone Else
She opened up about "Dreams" becoming a viral hit.
The most unlikely viral moment of 2020 might just be TikTok user doggface208's chill, laid-back skateboard ride, set to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" and featuring a cameo from Ocean Spray. Not only has it earned 65.5 million views on TikTok, the video also managed to catch the attention of both Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks. In an interview with Billboard, Nicks said that she's happy for doggface208, real name Nathan Apodaca, and says that she knows exactly what his meteoric rise to fame feels like.
RELATED: From Flying Private to Hanging with Harry Styles, Stevie Nicks's Dog Lives The Rock Star Life
“We all do silly, creative dumb things that we never think anybody is going to care about, and the fact that [this TikTok user] just reached out to the entire world with his 10-second ride [...] his life will never be the same," Nicks said. "In a strange way, it's kind of like when Lindsey and I joined [the band] and we had no money — and I do mean no money — and within eight months, together we were almost a millionaire."
Nicks also had some advice for any new fans that are just now discovering the Fleetwood Mac oeuvre, saying that the best way to enjoy the tunes is to start from the beginning and just enjoy the ride.
"If the young kids start listening to Fleetwood Mac, start with the first album and just go through them," she said. "Sit down and be in it for the long run, and you’ll have the best time."
And for anyone who thinks Nicks is some sort of ethereal earth angel that floats above pettiness and pop culture alike, she got real about just how familiar she is with bad TV and current affairs. When she spoke about President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis and his subsequent speedy recovery, she explained that she'd gone through a similar regimen of steroids to treat a bout of pneumonia.
"I had really bad pneumonia last year and I hate steroids, because they have really bad side effects, like gaining weight, and they make you very nervous. And so he comes out and he’s like, 'I have a glow,' and I'm going, 'Yeah ... you have a steroid glow,'" she said. "On five days of doing steroids in the hospital, I never slept — never. Me and my assistant watched the Kardashians for five solid days. We also watched Very Cavallari, South Park, I Love Lucy, we just watched TV and screamed with laughter for five days."