whitelogo
whitelogo
Steven Spielberg
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Steven Spielberg
Movies
Meryl Streep Is the Feminist Icon We Need Right Now in
The Post
Mar 04, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Videos
Hollywood Directors Respond to Natalie Portman's “All Male Nominees” Golden Globes Dig
Jan 11, 2018 @ 6:00 pm
Movies
Meet Liz Hannah,
The Post
’s Breakout Female Screenwriter
Jan 07, 2018 @ 10:30 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
How the Golden Globes Will Handle Time's Up and Sexual Harassment Topics
Jan 05, 2018 @ 7:45 pm
Celebrity
29 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Related
Jan 05, 2017 @ 3:45 pm
Celebrity
Is Steven Spielberg's Daughter the Next Kendall Jenner? What to Know About the Model
Nov 15, 2016 @ 6:00 pm
Videos
Harrison Ford Is Excited to Play Indiana Jones Again: "It’s Great Fun to Play This Character"
Mar 22, 2016 @ 9:00 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
Harrison Ford Is Returning to Theaters as Indiana Jones
Mar 15, 2016 @ 4:30 pm
Celebrity
See the First Poster for Disney's Steven Spielberg-Directed
The BFG
Jan 22, 2016 @ 6:00 pm
BAFTA Awards
The 2016 BAFTA Awards Nominations Are Here
Jan 08, 2016 @ 7:45 am
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!