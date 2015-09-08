Proof That Late Show Host Stephen Colbert Knows How to Rock a Serious Tie

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Priya Rao
Sep 08, 2015 @ 12:15 pm

To say that we're excited about Stephen Colbert's Late Show debut tonight is an understatement. We were major fans of The Colbert Report's smart satire and witty interview style, so who better to replace the iconic David Letterman as he steps down from hosting the show for nearly 22 years? If there's one thing that rivals Colbert's comedic timing it's his sartorial savvy in choosing a sharp tie. Thus, in honor of his big night, we look back at Colbert's necktie evolution. 

1 of 10 Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

2004

 Is someone recalling The Official Preppy Handbook? With this bold repp tie, we certainly think so.

2 of 10 Joel Jeffries/ Comedy Central Courtesy: Everett Collection

2005

While we can get behind his gray pinstripe suit, we hope that he doesn't pull out this grided, pale yellow number on The Late Show. 

3 of 10 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

2006 

Yes and yes to this dark blue, printed style. 

4 of 10 Alex Wong/Getty Images

2007

Bright red is not for the faint of heart, but somehow Colbert makes it work. 

5 of 10 Alamy Stock Photo

2009 

This golden khaki accessory offsets his camo suit nicely. 

6 of 10 Scott Gries/PictureGroup

2010

The diamond pattern on this red tie pops with his white shirt. 

7 of 10 Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

2012 

During an election year, Colbert is proud to be an American in red, white, and blue!

8 of 10 Jeffrey R. Staab/CBS via Getty Images

2014 

The student outshines his teacher with this navy and white stripe tie.  

9 of 10 Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images

2014 

Looking presidential with Barack Obama

10 of 10 Brad Barket/Getty Images

2015 

A medium blue hue is cool, collected, and dare we say sexy?

