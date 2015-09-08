Proof That Late Show Host Stephen Colbert Knows How to Rock a Serious Tie

To say that we're excited about Stephen Colbert's Late Show debut tonight is an understatement. We were major fans of The Colbert Report's smart satire and witty interview style, so who better to replace the iconic David Letterman as he steps down from hosting the show for nearly 22 years? If there's one thing that rivals Colbert's comedic timing it's his sartorial savvy in choosing a sharp tie. Thus, in honor of his big night, we look back at Colbert's necktie evolution.