Stella Maxwell Turned Heads in a Super Sexy Black Gown

If you're looking to turn heads at a party, Stella Maxwell can probably give you a few pointers. The Victoria's Secret Angel hit the red carpet for the Maxim Hot 100 party last night, and she definitely stole the show in her revealing lace gown.

There were plenty of other revealing looks on the event's red carpet, but 25-year-old Maxwell was definitely the standout. She rocked a gorgeous black dress which featured several large, revealing cutouts, as well as a number of lace panels. The gown showcased her runway-ready figure and a high slit revealed her long, toned legs. Maxwell's blonde hair was parted down the center and slicked back from her face, and she sported a sultry smoky eye to pull the look together.

@alikavoussi 💜 📷 @cheythom A photo posted by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Jul 30, 2016 at 11:25pm PDT

Maxwell just recently returned home to Los Angeles, where she attended the Maxim party. During the week, she was on the East Coast promoting the new "Body by Victoria" collection with fellow models Lily Aldridge and Elsa Hosk. Luckily for us, she got back to California in time to slay the red carpet in her black dress.

👼🏼👼🏼👼🏼 #bodybyvictoria #NewSexyNow A photo posted by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Jul 26, 2016 at 2:10pm PDT

Regardless of which coast she's on, Maxwell is more than capable of rocking a show-stopping ensemble—we wouldn't mind hearing a few of her tips.