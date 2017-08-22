8 Stars Who Love Fidget Spinners and Aren't Afraid to Show It

If 2017 had a dedicated mascot, it would undoubtedly be the fidget spinner. The faddish, three-pronged toy, believed to help relieve stress and certain neurological disorders by spinning it along its axis, has become sadly emblematic of our current political climate, which seems to be more triggering by the day. In fact, the device has become so popular among millennials that several schools across the country have banned them in classrooms, claiming they were distracting students from their coursework. Even celebrities are getting in on the trend, taking their fidget spinners everywhere from the airport to the beach.

Here, see how Kendall Jenner, Joe Jonas, and others calm their nerves.