8 Stars Who Love Fidget Spinners and Aren't Afraid to Show It

Splash News; SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images
Claire Stern
Aug 22, 2017 @ 4:15 pm

If 2017 had a dedicated mascot, it would undoubtedly be the fidget spinner. The faddish, three-pronged toy, believed to help relieve stress and certain neurological disorders by spinning it along its axis, has become sadly emblematic of our current political climate, which seems to be more triggering by the day. In fact, the device has become so popular among millennials that several schools across the country have banned them in classrooms, claiming they were distracting students from their coursework. Even celebrities are getting in on the trend, taking their fidget spinners everywhere from the airport to the beach. 

Here, see how Kendall Jenner, Joe Jonas, and others calm their nerves.

KENDALL JENNER

The model busted out her fidget spinner while shopping in N.Y.C.

RITA ORA

The singer attempted to calm her nerves while getting mobbed by paparazzi at LAX Airport. 

Arielle Vandenberg

The actress proclaimed herself "a human fidget spinner" when she posted this beachside Instagram.

MILLIE BOBBIE BROWN

The Stranger Things breakout star proved her dexterity by carefully balancing seven fidget spinners in a hilarious Instagram video

LIAM PAYNE

Perhaps taking a cue from Brown, the former One Direction singer demonstrated his fascination with fidget spinners while riding in a car

Alanna Arrington

The Victoria's Secret model, as is her wont, matched her yellow fidget spinner to her Nike logo T.

NOAH CYRUS

Never one to shy away from flashiness, the youngest Cyrus showed off her gilded fidget spinner (and very long nails).

JOE JONAS

The DNCE frontman showed off a Pokemon-themed fidget spinner on Instagram, with a brief cameo from his bandmate Cole Whittle. 

