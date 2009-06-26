Stars Who Love Farrah's Famous Hairstyles

In 2007, Heidi Klum worked a wild style reminiscent of Fawcett's look in the now-infamous 1976 poster-Klum is among the stars who have slipped into a red bathing suit to pay homage to Farrah's famous pin-up. (Kelly Ripa has also done it.)
Madonna
The ever-changing Madonna adopted Farrah's signature flip when she transformed into a disco queen for her 2005 Confessions on a Dance Floor tour.
Heather Locklear
Producers of the television show TJ Hooker were looking for a "Farrah Fawcett-type" when they found Heather Locklear (and her ash blond, feathered bangs). According to rumors, even Farrah saw the resemblance-naming Locklear as the actress she'd like to see play her if a biopic of her life were ever made.
Beyonce
Beyonce-who showed off sleek waves and maximum volume at a product launch in 2007-has often been inspired by Farrah's signature 'do. Her mother Tina even used a permanent relaxer to style the singer's hair just like Farrah's for the 2001 MTV Music Awards.
Peter Kramer/AP Photo; Globe Photos
