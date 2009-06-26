Stars Who Love Farrah's Famous Hairstyles

3 of 4 Getty Images; Ron Galella/WireImage

Heather Locklear

Producers of the television show TJ Hooker were looking for a "Farrah Fawcett-type" when they found Heather Locklear (and her ash blond, feathered bangs). According to rumors, even Farrah saw the resemblance-naming Locklear as the actress she'd like to see play her if a biopic of her life were ever made.