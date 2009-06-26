Stars Who Love Farrah's Famous Hairstyles

InStyle.com
Jun 26, 2009 @ 1:24 pm
Heidi Klum - Farrah Fawcett's Hair
pinterest
Heidi Klum
In 2007, Heidi Klum worked a wild style reminiscent of Fawcett's look in the now-infamous 1976 poster-Klum is among the stars who have slipped into a red bathing suit to pay homage to Farrah's famous pin-up. (Kelly Ripa has also done it.)
Courtesy of Everett Collection; Donato Sardella/WireImage
Madonna
pinterest
Madonna
The ever-changing Madonna adopted Farrah's signature flip when she transformed into a disco queen for her 2005 Confessions on a Dance Floor tour.
Jun Sato/WireImage; Corbis
Heather Locklear - Farah Fawcett Hair
pinterest
Heather Locklear
Producers of the television show TJ Hooker were looking for a "Farrah Fawcett-type" when they found Heather Locklear (and her ash blond, feathered bangs). According to rumors, even Farrah saw the resemblance-naming Locklear as the actress she'd like to see play her if a biopic of her life were ever made.
Getty Images; Ron Galella/WireImage
Beyonce, Farrah Fawcett's Hair
pinterest
Beyonce
Beyonce-who showed off sleek waves and maximum volume at a product launch in 2007-has often been inspired by Farrah's signature 'do. Her mother Tina even used a permanent relaxer to style the singer's hair just like Farrah's for the 2001 MTV Music Awards.
Peter Kramer/AP Photo; Globe Photos
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 Courtesy of Everett Collection; Donato Sardella/WireImage

Heidi Klum

In 2007, Heidi Klum worked a wild style reminiscent of Fawcett's look in the now-infamous 1976 poster-Klum is among the stars who have slipped into a red bathing suit to pay homage to Farrah's famous pin-up. (Kelly Ripa has also done it.)
Advertisement
2 of 4 Jun Sato/WireImage; Corbis

Madonna

The ever-changing Madonna adopted Farrah's signature flip when she transformed into a disco queen for her 2005 Confessions on a Dance Floor tour.
3 of 4 Getty Images; Ron Galella/WireImage

Heather Locklear

Producers of the television show TJ Hooker were looking for a "Farrah Fawcett-type" when they found Heather Locklear (and her ash blond, feathered bangs). According to rumors, even Farrah saw the resemblance-naming Locklear as the actress she'd like to see play her if a biopic of her life were ever made.
Advertisement
4 of 4 Peter Kramer/AP Photo; Globe Photos

Beyonce

Beyonce-who showed off sleek waves and maximum volume at a product launch in 2007-has often been inspired by Farrah's signature 'do. Her mother Tina even used a permanent relaxer to style the singer's hair just like Farrah's for the 2001 MTV Music Awards.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!