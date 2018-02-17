These 19 Celebrities Are Obsessed with Wearing Converse

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
Jonathan Borge
Feb 17, 2018

Millie Bobby Brown gave us another reason to love her at the 2018 SAG Awards, when she hit the red carpet in a gorgeous pink sequin Calvin Klein by Appointment dress with ribbons in her hair and a winning attitude—but then we saw her shoes.

The Stranger Things star wore Converse's Chuck Taylor All Star kicks ($50; nordstrom.com) to the flashy event, which got us thinking: Who else has broken the rules of style with casual sneakers? It turns out the look is nothing new, and celebrities have turned to the shoes for years, wearing them not only for chill, off-duty outings, but also at major red carpet affairs.

What's so great about them? For one, they're super cheap. A pair typically goes for as low as $50, meaning you can easily dress just like your favorite star without having to break the bank. Yes, we know A-listers love their Gucci slides, but this is an affordable look we can get on board with.

Scroll down to see your favorite stars wearing Converse.

1 of 20 Niceguy/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber

Talk about looking like her supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford! Gerber wore her Converse with a sleek leather coat and matching accessories.

2 of 20 Alo Ceballos/Getty Images

Malia Obama

Barack and Michelle's daughter looked nothing but cool during a N.Y.C. stroll in April 2017.

3 of 20 Gotham/Getty Images

Martha Hunt

The Victoria's Secret runway star channeled model off-duty style in N.Y.C.

4 of 20 Raymond Hall/Getty Images

Ava Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon's daughter looked chic in sneakers with a tweed skirt, black turtleneck, and cool accessories while stepping out in N.Y.C. last year. 

5 of 20 Robert Kamau/Getty Images

Katie Holmes

The actress wore a relaxed version of the Canadian tuxedo with a pair of Converse in 2017.

6 of 20 Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/Getty Images

Lottie Moss

Kate Moss's younger half-sister, Lottie, kept things laid-back during London Fashion Week in 2016.

7 of 20 Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Rihanna

Only Rihanna could pull off a Marc Jacobs dress with pointed-toe sneakers, which she did at the 2016 MusiCares Person of the Year event.

8 of 20 Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Alexa Chung

Let It girl Alexa Chung show you how to wear sneakers with a dress. 

9 of 20 Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown

While Brown wore Converse at the 2018 SAG Awards, you may have forgotten that she also did at the 2016 premiere of Stranger Things.

10 of 20 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Blue Ivy

Mom and dad sure know a thing or two about style, which is why Blue Ivy looks so adorable in these kicks at a 2016 basketball game.

11 of 20 Stone-e/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Emma Roberts

The actress paired her bright red kicks with a silky green bomber jacket in L.A.

12 of 20 Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

In 2015, she complemented her kicks with a denim jacket and leggings.

13 of 20 James Devaney/Getty Images

Rihanna

In 2012, the Barbadian singer hit the streets of N.Y.C. in her kicks and this pink two-piece look.

14 of 20 Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Jessica Alba

The best accessory to match your kicks? A Louis Vuitton bag, of course.

15 of 20 SMXRF/Star Max/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani

Stefani channeled her cool No Doubt days in this casual look for an L.A. outing in 2013.

16 of 20 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Julia Roberts

Roberts flashed her million dollar smile—and her Converse—at a 2013 screening of August: Osage County.

17 of 20 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Madonna

When you're a pop queen, what better place to sport Converse than the stage? Madonna did so in 2012 while on her MDNA tour.

18 of 20 Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Here's a throwback! At the premiere of The Game Plan, Gomez wore Converse kicks with jeans and a teal sweater.

19 of 20 Timur Emek/Getty Images

Romee Strijd

The Victoria's Secret beauty paired a white sneaker with her light-wash jeans and army green jacket.

20 of 20 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

At a 2011 Oscars after-party, Steinfeld kept it super cute in red kicks and a pretty pink dress.

