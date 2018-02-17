These 19 Celebrities Are Obsessed with Wearing Converse

Millie Bobby Brown gave us another reason to love her at the 2018 SAG Awards, when she hit the red carpet in a gorgeous pink sequin Calvin Klein by Appointment dress with ribbons in her hair and a winning attitude—but then we saw her shoes.

The Stranger Things star wore Converse's Chuck Taylor All Star kicks ($50; nordstrom.com) to the flashy event, which got us thinking: Who else has broken the rules of style with casual sneakers? It turns out the look is nothing new, and celebrities have turned to the shoes for years, wearing them not only for chill, off-duty outings, but also at major red carpet affairs.

What's so great about them? For one, they're super cheap. A pair typically goes for as low as $50, meaning you can easily dress just like your favorite star without having to break the bank. Yes, we know A-listers love their Gucci slides, but this is an affordable look we can get on board with.

Scroll down to see your favorite stars wearing Converse.