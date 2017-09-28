This Unexpected Hat Is Quickly Becoming 2017’s Hottest Accessory

First, the bag we thought we’d never wear again came back in style, and fanny packs were all the rage in celebrity street style. Now, the streets of New York, Paris, and L.A. all seem to be taken over by another unexpected accessory: berets.

Everyone from Rihanna to Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner has been spotted wearing the French-inspired hats this year. Plus, they’re surprisingly versatile: From athleisure to workwear and even red carpet ensembles, berets can truly do double duty. Don’t believe me? Just ask French actress Isabelle Huppert, who paired her black tie look at this year’s Met Gala with a lopsided beret. Très chic.

Keep scrolling for 13 stars who will convince you to add a beret to your wardrobe.