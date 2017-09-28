This Unexpected Hat Is Quickly Becoming 2017’s Hottest Accessory

Raymond Hall/GC Images; PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty; Gotham/GC Images
Olivia Bahou
Sep 28, 2017 @ 5:45 pm

First, the bag we thought we’d never wear again came back in style, and fanny packs were all the rage in celebrity street style. Now, the streets of New York, Paris, and L.A. all seem to be taken over by another unexpected accessory: berets.

Everyone from Rihanna to Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner has been spotted wearing the French-inspired hats this year. Plus, they’re surprisingly versatile: From athleisure to workwear and even red carpet ensembles, berets can truly do double duty. Don’t believe me? Just ask French actress Isabelle Huppert, who paired her black tie look at this year’s Met Gala with a lopsided beret. Très chic.

VIDEO: Kate Middleton Has the Best High-Heel Hack for All-Day Comfort

Keep scrolling for 13 stars who will convince you to add a beret to your wardrobe.

1 of 13 Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Winnie Harlow

Harlow was spotted outside the Christian Dior Haute Couture show, but the hottest accessory we can see is her black beret.

Advertisement
2 of 13 Raymond Hall/GC Images

Bella Hadid

Hadid was ahead of the trend, rocking this leather cap in May in N.Y.C.

3 of 13 Gisela Schober/Getty

Cara Delevingne

Delevingne's red beret perfectly matched her bright lip.

Advertisement
4 of 13 Gotham/GC Images

Kendall Jenner

Jenner's black beret went perfectly with her Parisian stripes.

Advertisement
5 of 13 TIMUREMEK/Getty

Bregje Heinen

This model knew the perfect way to top off her all-white look.

Advertisement
6 of 13 PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty

Rihanna

The ultimate sign that something's about to be a major trend? Spotting it on Rih.

Advertisement
7 of 13 Dipasupil/Getty

Isabelle Huppert

The French actress got back to her Parisian roots at the 2017 Met Gala.

Advertisement
8 of 13 Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Tasha Smith

The actress's athleisure look got a chic spin with the addition of a matching beret and lace-up sandals.

Advertisement
9 of 13 Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Cher

Even Cher knows berets are the accessory of the season (and can we talk about that chainmail top?).

Advertisement
10 of 13 Raymond Hall/GC Images

Bella Hadid

Bella strikes again! This time she paired her hat with workwear separates.

Advertisement
11 of 13 Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Alexa Chung

Chung's soft knit hat goes perfectly with a chunky sweater.

Advertisement
12 of 13 ohn Parra/Getty

Chloë Sevigny

Sevigny looked like the ultimate chic French girl in this ensemble.

Advertisement
13 of 13 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Nia Long

Long's wine-colored cap is making us even more excited for the changing weather.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!