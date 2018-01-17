These Celebrities Haven't Stopped Wearing Black Since the Golden Globes

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Olivia Bahou
Jan 17, 2018 @ 1:45 pm

The 2018 Golden Globes red carpet was a sea of black, as actors and actresses alike swapped out jewel-tone gowns and metallic dresses in favor of standing in solidarity with Time’s Up against sexual harassment. In the days since the show, most stars have returned to their normal red carpet wardrobes, making statements with their words if not with their fashion.

But a select few have remained committed to dressing in all black, including some of the woman who were instrumental in founding the movement. Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, and Laura Dern are among the ladies who have kept wearing black at the award shows since the Golden Globes.

VIDEO: Golden Globes 2018: Time's Up Fashion

From the Critics’ Choice Awards to the NAACP Image Awards and even their own personal red carpets, these celebrities are still making a statement with their all-black looks. Keep scrolling for the stars who have extended the black dress code past the Golden Globes.

1 of 13 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

in Zac Posen at the Golden Globes.

2 of 13 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Reese Witherspoon

in Nikos Koulis jewelry at the Critics' Choice Awards.

3 of 13 Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kerry Washington 

in Prabal Gurung at the Golden Globes.

4 of 13 Michael Tran/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

at the NAACP Image Awards.

5 of 13 Neilson Barnard/NBC/Getty Images

Laura Dern

in Armani Privé at the Golden Globes.

6 of 13 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Laura Dern

in Anna Sheffield and Nikos Koulis jewelry at the Critics' Choice Awards.

7 of 13 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss

in Dior Haute Couture at the Golden Globes.

8 of 13 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Elisabeth Moss

in Erdem and Irene Neuwirth jewelry at the Critics' Choice Awards.

9 of 13 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss

at the Hulu Winter TCA.

10 of 13 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emilia Clarke

in Miu Miu at the Golden Globes.

11 of 13 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emilia Clarke

at the Critics' Choice Awards.

12 of 13 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Laverne Cox

at the InStyle Golden Globes after-party.

13 of 13 Michael Tran/Getty Images

Laverne Cox

at the NAACP Image Awards.

