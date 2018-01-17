These Celebrities Haven't Stopped Wearing Black Since the Golden Globes

The 2018 Golden Globes red carpet was a sea of black, as actors and actresses alike swapped out jewel-tone gowns and metallic dresses in favor of standing in solidarity with Time’s Up against sexual harassment. In the days since the show, most stars have returned to their normal red carpet wardrobes, making statements with their words if not with their fashion.

But a select few have remained committed to dressing in all black, including some of the woman who were instrumental in founding the movement. Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, and Laura Dern are among the ladies who have kept wearing black at the award shows since the Golden Globes.

VIDEO: Golden Globes 2018: Time's Up Fashion

From the Critics’ Choice Awards to the NAACP Image Awards and even their own personal red carpets, these celebrities are still making a statement with their all-black looks. Keep scrolling for the stars who have extended the black dress code past the Golden Globes.