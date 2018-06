Stars' Signature Dishes

"When I travel with the band, coming up with dessert can be tough," says chef Chuck White. "Everyone likes something sweet after the meal, but before a performance no one wants it to be heavy or sugary. Summer fruit is one of the best choices. In fact, this dessert is the recipe that caught Sheryl’s attention and pretty much launched the book!"amp#149; 2 large, ripe peachesamp#149; 2 tablespoons honeyamp#149; 2 teaspoons canola oil, preferably expeller-pressedamp#149; 4 ounces cream cheese, softenedamp#149; 1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juiceamp#149; 1 tablespoon dried lavenderamp#149; About 2 tablespoons chopped mint leaves or 8 whole mint leaves, for garnish, optionalPrepare a gas or charcoal grill so that the heating elements or charcoal are medium-hot. Before you start the fire, rub the grate with a little canola oil to prevent sticking.Cut the peaches in half and scoop out the pit to leave a cavity for the cream cheese. Cut a small slice off the rounded outside of the peach to allow it to sit flat on a plate.Put the peaches in a large mixing bowl and gently toss with 1 tablespoon of the honey and the canola oil.Put the peaches, cavity sides down, on the grill and cook for about 2 minutes. Turn the peaches over and continue to grill for about 1 minute longer or until softened but not mushy. Remove the peaches from the grill and refrigerate until ready to serve. (Alternatively, grill the peaches following the same directions and using a grill pan set over the stove’s burner.)Meanwhile, in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the metal blade or in a bowl, process or whisk the cream cheese with the remaining tablespoon of honey, lemon juice, and lavender. Transfer the cream cheese to a zipped plastic bag and refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 24 hours.When you are ready to serve, remove the peaches and cream cheese filling from the refrigerator and snip off a bottom corner from the plastic bag. Pipe the cream cheese filling into the peach cavities by squeezing it through the snipped corner of the bag. Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to 3 hours, garnishing with mint, if desired. Serves 4.From If It Makes You Healthy by Sheryl Crow and Chuck White with Mary Goodbody. Copyright e 2011 by the authors and reprinted by permission of St. Martin’s Press, LLC.