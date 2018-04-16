13 Celebrities Who Love Target as Much as You Do

Selena Gomez may be worth millions, but that doesn't mean she's immune to the power of a good deal.

The 25-year-old was spotted at an Irvine, Calif. Target on Friday night, stocking up on some weekend wine. Though she was somewhat incognito in a pair of glasses and an oversize jean jacket, fans ultimately spotted the "Bad Liar" singer at checkout.

Selena Gomez with Raquelle Stevens at a Target in Irvine, California [April 13]



📹 @selenagomez con @raquellestevens en un Target en Irvine, California [Abril 13] pic.twitter.com/GkDW1Lm64V — Selena Gomez News (@_selenagomezecu) April 14, 2018

Beyoncé made headlines just weeks ago when she was spotted by mere mortals while shopping at Target with her daughter Blue Ivy, proving nobody can resist a good bargain. Queen Bey was seen filling up her cart at the L.A. Westwood location on Sunday, as multiple fans have confirmed on Twitter.

Soooo BEYONCÉ was at my job today in westwood city target! I have never seen her so close she was like 5 steps away from me, beautiful woman!!! ❤️ #target #westwood #Beyonce — Verosonnn (@saayveroh) March 26, 2018

bro im so freaking sad right now :((( my sister ran into beyonce at target up in LA pic.twitter.com/QmMcMj8NoY — K (@keiladayla) March 25, 2018

But this is hardly the first time that Beyoncé has frequented the store. The singer made similar headlines back in December, when she went shopping at Target with Blue Ivy and Tina Knowles, and the Internet (predictably) freaked out. “Stars, They’re Just Like Us!” headlines read, as shook members of the Beyhive took to social media to express their disbelief that their musical monarch would ever be spotted in such a store.

Bitch I can’t even find my damn family when I’m in Target and you found Beyoncé . https://t.co/nR4s3Xmro9 — JARED (@JMoore428) December 7, 2017

But Queen Bey isn’t the only major star that has been known to frequent her local Targé. From Jessica Alba to Gwen Stefani and even former First Lady Michelle Obama, we’re far from the only ones who can’t resist a good-ole Target shopping trip.

