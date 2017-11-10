16 Stars Who Channeled the Dancing Lady Emoji on the Red Carpet

Who has more fun than this lil’ lady?

Neither human nor fellow emoji can ever reach the level of true carefree bliss embodied by the dancing lady/flamenco woman/red dress dancer icon. However, people have come close—i.e.: Mandy Moore and her Johanna Ortiz look at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Patron of the Artists Awards Thursday.

Twitter/TheMandyMoore

Doesn't she look just like the character?

While a red dress may not be the magical answer to living your best life, we’re pretty sure it’s a good first step.

Scroll down below to see more celebs who've channeled the fun-loving emoji with a zest that would make her proud.