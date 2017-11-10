16 Stars Who Channeled the Dancing Lady Emoji on the Red Carpet

Apple, Getty
Isabel Jones
Nov 10, 2017

Who has more fun than this lil’ lady? :dancer:

Neither human nor fellow emoji can ever reach the level of true carefree bliss embodied by the dancing lady/flamenco woman/red dress dancer icon. However, people have come close—i.e.: Mandy Moore and her Johanna Ortiz look at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Patron of the Artists Awards Thursday. 

Twitter/TheMandyMoore

Doesn't she look just like the character?

While a red dress may not be the magical answer to living your best life, we’re pretty sure it’s a good first step.

Scroll down below to see more celebs who've channeled the fun-loving emoji with a zest that would make her proud.

1 of 15 Michael Loccisano/Getty

Danielle Bradbery

The singer dazzled at the 2017 CMA Awards in her crimson gown and its sky-high slit. Ankle-strap heels and Amrapali earrings completed the look.

2 of 15 WENN.com

Victoria Beckham 

VB celebrated her latest collaboration with Estee Lauder in Dublin on Oct. 4 in this frilly red shirt dress from her own collection ($3,150; victoriabeckham.com) and black boots (shop a similar style here). Beckham herself couldn't deny the similarity of her look to that of the energetic emoji lady. 

3 of 15 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens

This lady in red channeled the most stylish of emojis in a sheer gown with scalloped detailing on the torso and hem, which she paired with a set of ruby-hued Sophia Webster sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 Video Music Awards. 

4 of 15 Todd Williamson/Getty

Nicole Kidman 

At the 2017 Emmys, Nicole Kidman attempted to look like our favorite emoji in a bold Calvin Klein by Appointment dress that the house is calling grenadine, not red. Regardless of the exact shade of crimson, doesn't she look just like the character?

5 of 15 Neil Mockford/Getty

Rihanna 

RiRi stole the show in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture at the London premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. Bonus points: she wore the emoji lady's look better than Ms. Emoji herself ever could. Where's our Rihanna emoji, Apple?

6 of 15 Getty

Jennifer Lopez

Jenny from the Block arrived at the 2011 Met Gala in an elegant red Gucci gown and a floral shrug. We have no doubt J.Lo hit the dance floor and struck a pose that would make flamenco girl proud. 

7 of 15 Tony Barson/Getty

Katy Perry

Petal-like embellishments allowed the pop star's daring Marchesa gown to absorb the true essence of the iconic dancing lady. 

8 of 15 Edward James/Getty

Zendaya

This gorgeous Rubin Singer LRD was made for dancing. The emoji lady would be oh so proud. 

9 of 15 Anthony Harvey/Getty

Rita Ora

While the singer's pose doesn't quite convey the red dress lady's carefree attitude, we think Ms. Emoji would be all for Rita's sleek slit-bearing Marchesa column gown. 

10 of 15 Taylor Hill/Getty

Blake Lively

Lively stunned at the Age of Adaline premiere in this dazzling (and dancing emoji lady-approved) Monique Lhuillier ball gown. 

11 of 15 Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Gigi Hadid

The model matched the carpet at her first Met Gala (in 2015) with this plunging Diane von Furstenberg gown and a pair of seriously chic pumps. We're sensing some serious jealousy from the emoji lady—er, taste-maker. 

12 of 15 Getty, nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev

This settles it: Marchesa must've styled the emoji lady—they're just *so* in-sync. 

13 of 15 Robino Salvatore/Getty

Miranda Kerr

Kerr's billowing ball gown is clearly a high-fashion take on the emoji gal's signature style. 

14 of 15 Getty, jennadewan/Instagram

Jenna Dewan Tatum 

Jenna simply is the dancing emoji lady in this fiery Prabal Gurung piece. 

15 of 15 Getty, Sony Pictures

Sofía Vergara

Who says the dancer emoji has to be red? The Modern Family star made a case for the saucy LBD in Martha Medeiros at the premiere of The Emoji Movie. BTW, she *actually* voices the flamenco emoji! 

